The Rock welcomes Kevin Steen to WWE

The WWE officially announces the signing of Kevin Steen by Jack Crosby

Tuesday morning, the WWE officially announced what we all knew for some time that the star-independent Kevin Steen has signed with the company. And the announcement, it has received a huge welcome from one of the best to have ever entered the ring, The Rock.

Yes, The Rock.

Just to show people that you can make yourself a name on the independent scene and get you noticed by some of the best in the industry, shortly after the announcement of the WWE, the Rock has reached out to Steen to welcome him. the family of the WWE, showing that he has noticed the achievements of Steen over the years, which have led him to this point.

Now, this was a pretty cool, and once again, shows that personalities more important to pay attention to the self-employed than you think.

Steen will soon report to WWE NXT now to begin his training, and his acclimatization to the wrestling style of the WWE, we have learned that it is somewhat very different from that of the independent scene. It will commence this training and commence the journey to, hopefully, impress The Rock on the biggest stage of all.