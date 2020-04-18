The Rolling Stones are going to participate in a concert to help the caregivers

The Rolling Stones join the fight to put an end to the coronavirus. The group of legendary rock announced his participation in the ” One World : Together at Home “, a charity concert to help the caregivers around the world.

The Rolling Stones are ready for the” One World: Together at Home “the special broadcast which will bring together a raft of global stars this weekend in support of the world health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen.

“We are honored to have been invited to be part of the program” One world: together at home ” – from our homes in isolation “, said Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood in a press release.

“This is a fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID -19 “they added, obviously very pleased to be a part of this musical show.

The Rolling Stones will be joining One World: #TogetherAtHome with @GlblCtzn and @WHO – Tune in tomorrow at 8pm AND, for this special broadcast event to honour healthcare workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 pandemic. Find out more here: https://t.co/u5szPciYK0 pic.twitter.com/UNeln1O3kc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 17, 2020

The Stones have not indicated how they will perform in their houses separate, but regardless of the way they do, they should be in good shape.

In effect, the group iconic had programmed, before the spread of the pandemic, a tour of 15 shows scheduled to begin next month, before being postponed.

Several artists responded positively and will participate in the concert in the image of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Martin or Stevie Wonder.

“One World: Together at Home “ a tribute to the actors of the health of the world who fight against the pandemic and will include short segments filmed, describing the fundraising efforts deployed by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, among other things, to provide medical staff and supplies to support the efforts of the world health Organization.