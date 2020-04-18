The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion to the poster for a special show to support caregivers

The organization Global Citizen, a citizen movement that aims to end extreme poverty by 2030, organizes this Saturday, April 18 an online event to support the health workers in first line in the fight against the coronavirus Covid-19.

Dozens of artists, musicians, actors, but also athletes will relay for this special show which will be broadcast around the world. The event is organized in collaboration with the world Health Organization, and the singer Lady Gaga and wants to “a moment of global unity in the fight against the Covid-19”according to the director of Global Citizen Hugh Evans. Among the stars expected are the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, or even Angela.

Six hours of show in streaming

The event is expected to last six hours streaming with a range of stars such as Christine and the Queens, Samuel L Jackson and the female soccer player, Megan Rapinoe. Global Citizen also wants the event to be a “rallying cry” to support charitable associations at the local level. The organization also intends to urge donors and governments to support the WHO in its response to the coronavirus, and claims to have raised $ 35 million for this purpose. A heavy commitment of meaning at a time when the american president Donald Trump has announced the suspension of the american financing of the un organization.

You can register online to participate in the event which will also be broadcast on several tv channels, notably France 2.