The Rolling Stones will invite to the concert by One World: Together At Home

The group has confirmed its presence at the last minute. It will be well for the party that night.

The poster for the mega-concert put on by Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the world health Organization in was already imposing with its cast of crazy. With the additions of Celine Dion and now of the Rolling Stones, it becomes the musical event of the beginning of the millennium. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and company have confirmed their participation in the events of this night. They would have initiative made contact with the organisers to add their name at the last minute, said Hugh Evans, head of the association Global Citizen.

It is not only the music world that is campaigning against the pandemic at this time. Many stars of the cinema and television are also participating. This is the case of Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, Amy Poehler, Lupita’nyong’o, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Matt Bomer, Don Cheadle, James McAvoy, Connie Britton and Jason Segel. And the sports world is no exception. F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, skier Lindsey Vonn, David Beckham, and the former world number one tennis Naomi Osaka, are also associated with the event.