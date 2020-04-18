The Rolling Stones will take part in the benefit concert

The Rolling Stones will attend the benefit concert One World : Together At Home. This last minute confirmation was announced on Friday. In Quebec, this show-mode confinement will be broadcast Saturday night at 20 pm at VRAK, CTV and TSN.

According to Hugh Evans, the boss of the Global Citizen, the organization behind One World : Together At HomeMick Jagger and company have themselves contacted the organizers to add their names to the music program of the appointment.

The uk training joined a group of artists five stars, including Celine Dion, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin and Alicia Keys. The event, which will be piloted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, is intended to support caregivers who are struggling daily against the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Not just in music

This benefit concert new genre, which will feature musical performances of artists in their living room, connected also a number of well-known personalities, from different backgrounds. Some of them will appear in the tv show in the evening, while others will participate in the appointment of six hours presented by aperitivo on the internet.

The field of sports, one will find the racing driver Lewis Hamilton, skier Lindsey Vonn, the hockey player P. K. Subban, the soccer player David Beckham, and the former world number one tennis Naomi Osaka.

On the side of the actors, let us note the presence of Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, Amy Poehler, Lupita’nyong’o, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington, Matt Bomer, Don Cheadle, James McAvoy, Connie Britton and Jason Segel.

It will be possible to follow the portion in streaming from 14 h on YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch, and Apple. Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey will be waiting for you.