The Room, with Olga Kurylenko directly on VOD

Julie M., Laura B. · * * Published on 20 April 2020 at 12h59

· Updated on 20 April 2020 at 13h04

“The Room”, thriller, Christian Volckman, would have had to come out in cinemas on 25 march 2020. Olga Kurylenko is one of the main roles alongside Kevin Janssens. The film was finally released directly on VOD as of may 7, 2020.

Olga Kurylenko, actress of Ukrainian origin, who was, in the beginning of the year, to the displays of the excellent thriller “Translators“(out January 29), is also part of the cast of another thriller this year : “The Room“.

Directed by Christian Volckman (French film director known for his film animation in a futuristic released in 2006, “Renaissance“), the film “The Room“is a thriller waited in the rooms the March 25, 2020 finally released directly by VOD the May 7, 2020.

In “The Room“, Olga Kurylenko gives the reply to the belgian player Kevin Janssens. Currently in the credits of the series “Undercover“of Neltflix, we could see it in “Killers“in 2017, as well as in “Revenge“and “Lukas“and Julien Leclercq with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Sami Bouajila, in 2018. But, before the release of “The Room“, Kevin Janssens be displayed, of “The Wild State“alongside Alice Isaaz and Déborah François, in cinemas on 26 February.

“The Room“won the price the best film the fantasy film festival in Bucheon in South Korea. An adaptation of the film series is in development by Volckman.

Synopsis :

Kate (Olga Kurylenko) and Matt (Kevin Janssensleave the city and settle in the countryside in a large house, isolated and dilapidated. Shortly after their settling in their new home, they discover a chamber that has the power to grant all their wishes…

Teaser :

Our critical : In “The Room“, Olga Kurylenko interpreter a translator – as in “Translators“– but here his business was not of importance. “The Room“is an almost behind closed doors since the couple formed by Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens is alone and completely isolated – at least in the beginning – in this very large building. They seem to have found their happiness through this secret chamber which fulfills all the wishes, between the magical lamp of Aladdin, and the 3D printer.

Paintings of great masters, money, jewelry, champagne… They will lead great train in their house, rolling in the dollars and causing a rain of diamonds. But, is any of this real ? Unless this is only illusory ?

In all cases, the pleasure that took two actors to shoot these scenes where they take themselves to be rock stars so clear in the image.

But, when Kate (Olga Kurylenkoasks the room to fulfill his dearest wish, she has already had two miscarriages, her husband did not quite agree with it… It even becomes crazy and tries, repeatedly, to disassemble the piece to understand how it works. Scenes of demolition that remind us of Jake Gyllenhaal in “Demolition“.

In his film “The Room“, fantasy drama in which he managed to incorporate a few touches of humor, Christian Volckman has the merit of asking questions (very) relevant as on the desire, without limit or again : is that personal happiness may be at the expense of the other ?

And if the end has a few elements predictable, it still offers some of the upsets that we didn't completely see that coming ! Well played.

A film to discover at home on VOD as of may 7, 2020.