The rosés of Provence refuse to sink

This year, the harvest of rose wine was good but doesn’t stay in the story. Far from it. Vintage new has not had time to make themselves known : a halt by the outbreak of Covid-19, which has put many producers in the Var at the knees. Thousands of bottles are still in the boxes… and tens of thousands of hectolitres accumulate in the tanks.

“It’s right at the time marketing began, really, in march, the health crisis is upon them. Restaurants closed, usual channels of distribution on the judgment : we had to dig the meninges to not lose any production, ” points out Frédéric Ravel, at the head of château Montaud, a vast area of Pierrefeu-du-Var.

It is that the rosé is a wine of the season that does not value aging. It is a wine that should be consumed in the months that follow. Impossible, therefore, to keep the contrast of the white and mainly red. “A tank is still full, or the equivalent of 150 000 bottles,” laments one at the Château Saint-Maur, one of the longer sides of the gulf of Saint-Tropez. Currently, a good part of the Côtes de Provence patient in huge tanks because they can be put in the bottle. “It doesn’t do anything as long as the restaurants are closed. At the end of may is already here and the season is still not launched “, laments a small farmer who lives mainly thanks to tourism wine.

Var drive delivery, the online platform

But, in the face of adversity, the producers – big and small – get together. “This crisis has revealed the importance of the short circuits and local networks today,” said Frédéric Ravel. “For example, we use an online platform, called Var drive delivery, which gives relationship directly with the consumers and the producers. This group has been created with the express at the time of the confinement and already has more than 11,000 members, ” says the operator. This facilitates the home delivery and the ” wine to go. “Before the crisis, I never cared for delivery. Now, not only I got but these deliveries are free of charge for the customer. Rather than going through a wholesaler, I book the people directly at them, to me it is less expensive and the price of the bottles is lower. ” he says. Related Post: Her Return On Stage Confirmed