The round of music news in the mode confined, with Cheick Tidiane Seck and Sergeant Markus











Has the Poster! © FRANCE 24

In this edition, Amobé Mevégué offers you a small tour of the news international musical mode confined. Several stopovers on the menu : Paris with the immense artist malian Cheick Tidiane Seck, China, with a congolese journalist Christelle Mbaya, and Benin, in company of the artist Sergeant Markus, a member of the collective 229 against the Covid-19. We end in America, to discuss the concert “One world together “at home”, initiated by the artist Lady Gaga. It brings together the biggest names in showbiz, from Paul McCartney to Stevie Wonder, passing by the actor Idris Elba.