The route capillary to Amber Heard, the black raven with a platinum blond

The one who dreamed of becoming famous has managed to achieve his dearest wish : after being made known for his role in Hidden Palms : Hell or paradise (2007), his career took a turning point at the output of Rhum Express (2011). His fame grows even more when she joined the world of DC Comics six years later. Since then, the actress and producer texan portrays characters daredevil to the screen, and is emerging as one of the stars most of Hollywood. True model in terms of fold, it has even become an ambassador of beauty for L’oréal Paris. To celebrate his 33rd birthday, back on her changing hair-femme fatale.

Testing stylistic

The early career of Amber Heard at the cinema was long and laborious. Then she had left the family nest at the age of 17 years to engage in modeling in New York, it was finally retracted to focus on her life as an actress. Very young, so she chained the appearances in commercials and small roles. This time was also conducive to the adventures capillaries with few false-not a debutante. Black raven, platinum blonde… The star allowed herself to be tempted by more colours, always with the taste of the extreme. If she likes to play with his heritage capillary with different hairstyles, she has hardly ever responded to the call of the scissors. Except in 2008, during the inauguration of the boutique Dolce & Gabbanna to Los Angeles, where she flaunted a black dye and a cut to the shoulders. Exit thus the square, pixie cut styles, tomboy. Amber Heard remains committed to its long-haired mermaid.

The HP capillary Amber Heard in 15 hairstyles

Blonde-or-nothing

“At a time, I was fighting the representation that you had of me, the way you described to me and what others thought to my subject. Now, I assume my blonde and I said,” says the muse in the campaign Superior Preference Hair Color L’oréal Paris. For several years, the actress, whose career took off, hasn’t left its natural color. If she had dared from time to time platinum, the focus is most often on shades of gold, as it sets, sometimes with a tie-dye. She will not scrimp, however, not on the efforts to operate to in-crease successful. On the red carpet, she likes to tie his mane in updos declined in all their forms : in crete, banana, tangled… The former wife of Johnny Depp marries all styles.

If it is considered as one of the models to follow in terms of beauty, Amber Heard also seems to want to defend all the blondes. She had not hesitated to take their defence in an interview with the american version of the magazine Glamour. “It is time to get rid of the stereotypes about blondes, and on any color of hair,” she then repeated. Before adding : “The hair color does not summarize who you are. It does not define you any more than the makeup, jewellery, or a wardrobe. This can all be seen as assets with which you can play daily and that can be incredibly emancipatory”. A message that reflects its commitment to L’oréal Paris to help the women to take on more.