The Roux had to apologize to Kanye West after the insulting

Kris Jenner is convinced that Khloe Kardashian has intimate relationships with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The star of reality tv was separated from Tristan last year, however it currently lives in her home to be with their two year old daughter True during the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. And for the family of Khloe, it is clear that the former lovebirds fail to remain only friends.

In a teaser of season 18 of their issuance lighthouse, Khloe and her family appear on the screen during a call video-conference. Among those present: Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick.

Scott, who is dad to three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney, has asked the group: “Khloé she again slept with Tristan?”

Without hesitation, her mother replied: “Oh, that’s for sure.”

However, Khloé has denied everything in the block while she applied her makeup during this conversation.

In addition, the beautiful brunette has recently confided that share the custody of her daughter with Tristan was not always easy.

Speaking during an episode of “The Incredible Family Kardashian’, she said: “shared custody is something that is difficult, it is probably the most difficult thing I ever had to do. It makes it possessive. I say to myself ‘This is my baby. Why am I tell you what I have to do?’ You forget that it is your baby to both of you.”

It must be said that Khloé loves clearly his little True as she recently wished a happy 2nd birthday to his daughter by stating that it is “all his life”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday my adorable TuTu!! You’re part of my memories of these last years, the precious moments of the present, and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my whole life! I can’t imagine that you have already 2 YEARS old!! You attic of my life and I’m happy to live eternally by your side!!! Until the end of time I love you my beloved daughter.”