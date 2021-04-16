The royal family posts a never-before-seen photo of Prince Philip

In the family image, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, and 7 of his great-grandees are seen.
Cambridge Duchess Kate Middleton’s reverence, the royal family has published a never-before-seen photograph of the late Prince Philip with his great-grades and the Internet is brimming with healthy vibrations.
The photo was posted on The Royal Family’s official Twitter account and shows all of Prince Philip’s great-grandees: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Phillips Island, Lena Tindall, Savannah Phillips, and Mia Tindall.
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.
©️ The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/xMmbzfDHwL
