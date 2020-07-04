The rumors say that Tiffany Haddish and Common to have a baby

Congratulations can be for the couple’s rumor, Tiffany Haddish and Common. The two have been linked since the end of 2019, and have left fans to guess their romance. But after a seal of approval from the mother of Beyoncé, the fans were convinced that they were an item. Now, the couple is now expecting their first child.

Haddish and Common were spotted together at various industry events, making the rumors of meetings. The fans have become even more suspicious about their relationship status when he attended the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Haddish.

Months later, the two men were seen together on the field of play during the weekend of the stars of the NBA in the year 2020 in the city of the Commons, in Chicago. Haddish has walked arm in arm with the rapper in the events of red carpets throughout the weekend and was at his side for his hosting duties.

During all this time, Haddish remained shy in rumors, speaking in general terms, when asked directly if they left together or not. Talking to Wendy Williams, Haddish joked that she had the hots for the actor Michael B. Jordan, but it could be quite Common.

“I made several passes to Michael B. Jordan. I think that I am not your type. But I know that the Common loves chocolate, so I have a good picture with him,” he said.

Haddish has also posted a message sweet to be Common on Instagram, sharing that she had celebrated his birthday with him with a date, a surprise for paint and sip. “Happy birthday to my friend @common !!! I love that you are ready to go on an adventure @groupon with me. #paintandpour more food”, she writes.

Common and Haddish have been seen together in the process of making acts of charity, as well as spending time with other celebrities of renown, including the legendary Harry Belafonte.

Tiffany Haddish be pregnant

Fans were surprised to know that Haddish and Common were in quarantine together in the middle of the judgment of the coronavirus. In the course of a conversation with comedian Cedric The Entertainer, Cedric has seen a Common walk in the house Haddish and has made public that the Common of the present age.

“Tiff, this is an exclusive,” said Cedric to Haddish. The two men had a brief conversation before Haddish and Cedric are not going to go back to their conversation. Haddish Common, and then participated in an announcement of the meetings of the quarantine.

Things have progressed to a level even more serious between the two, with the Media adopting the reports Haddish is pregnant. A source told the media that Haddish is delighted, but we cannot say the same of the Common.

“Common wasn’t very happy with her pregnancy, he is really not interested in having more children, but he can’t do anything. “

The previous relationship of Common with the political power Angela Rye was finished in a short period of time before they start to come out with Haddish, due to the desire of Rye to start a family. Rye has revealed to fans in December of 2019, as reported by Madame Noire:

We talk about probably two months to “see where things are going,” because I’m leaning towards “I want children” and leans towards the ” I don’t know “. And I think that when someone tells you that he does not know that he really does not want to, he may simply not want to hurt you … I remember we had this conversation the day after our conversation with Ryan [Rye’s godson] and he said: “I don’t know if I want to have kids” and I said, “I don’t know what else it is necessary to speak”, he explained. “I think it was an amicable separation. But we are very clear on the fact that we are not aligned to these interests.

Time will tell if the couple is presumed to be expected. The two have remained mum on their relationship, with Haddish insist on the fact that she no longer speaks of her love life.