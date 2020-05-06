The saga Transformers will return in 2022

It is official, Transformers will be back on our screens. The saga begun by Michael Bay in 2007 is far from having said its last word and will return for two new opus. One of them will land in theatres in 2022, obviously in the summer.

Paramount will continue to invade our screens with Transformers. The firm announces that a new movie will join the dark rooms in 2022, without giving other details. If we already knew that two feature films were on the program, we do not know if this return would be in the near future. Two projects that are in development, one in the line of Bumblebee and the other focusing on the universe of the animated series Beast Wars. Broadcast on TF1 in France, she takes us to the heart of the war between the Maximals and the Prédators. After this announcement, a question remains : Which of these two feature-length films will be released in June 2022 ? He will take his evil in patience, since Paramount doesn’t give more information about it. We know, however, that the writing of the scenarios has been entrusted to Jory Harold, who was at work on Bumblebee, and James Vanderbilt, who have particular needs to The Amazing Spider-Man of Mark Webb.

This return is a risky bet for the company that had not raised that 468 million at the box office with Bumblebee. It was thought that the success of the film in 2018 had buried the franchise of robots for good, but Paramount doesn’t seem to have said its last word. It probably wants to repeat the feat in the third installment, which was harvested 1.12 billion dollars to the international studios are going to have to put the small dishes in the large and hire a director of high-wire act to lead the dance of the robots. Side casting there, too, the franchise had set the bar high and he will therefore expect to see the beautiful world. This could include review of Hailee Steinfeld in the skin of Charlie Watson and John Cena in one of the agent Burns.