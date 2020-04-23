The Saint : Chris Pine is the successor to Val Kilmer for the reboot

The mode of remakes is not yet on the point of come to an end. The film of the 90’s, “The Saint”, will have her own, with the producer of “Rocketman” at the controls. He had to find an actor strong to replace Val Kilmer and it is Chris Pine has been chosen.

Before exploding in realizing the good Rocketman, Dexter Fletcher was a man who had completed Bohemian Rhapsody after the loss of Bryan Singer. He was subsequently able to prove, by staying in the genre of the biopic music, he can do much better than that. The unquestionable success of this film on Elton John has opened some doors in Hollywood and there is no lack of choice in the proposals received. In addition a film for Universal, who will speak about Renfieldthe servant of Count Dracula, it should normally occupy the next Sherlock Holmes and go after a Guy Ritchie who does not return to the bar this time. But this is not all. A third project is also planned with him : a remake of the film of 1997, The Holy.

One remembers the original, in which Val Kilmer takes the lead role in front of the camera of Phillip Noyce. Typically the kind of action films that has a small will be fun for the nostalgic, but that will not remain in the history of cinema. At a time when a reboot is on the horizon, we say that the idea is not so bad if it happens to use the same schema by giving it a bit of freshness. As a reminder, The Holy tells the story ofan orphan who became a thief-renowned in his field. During a new mission, it must deliver a rich business man a particular command. But the keeper of this last will not leave you indifferent to our hero, who finds himself in a funny position.

Dexter Fletcher has found his Holy

Variety announcement that Dexter Fletcher would have found his actor to carry the project. To believe in the american media, it is Chris Pine who is in pole position to take the role. Its agreement with Paramount, with whom he has worked on Star Trekmust play in the fact that it can be found on this project. Before that, it is Chris Pratt who had been tipped to go after Val Kilmer, but it does not go to the end. Seth Grahame-Smith is writing the remake, which could be the point of departure of a series of movies if all goes well.