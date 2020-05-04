the sales of”Astroworld” have exploded since his concert on Fortnite

The collaboration between Fortnite and Travis Scott has proven very successful. And for good reason, his transition into one of the most popular games has rameuté a number of spectators pretty amazing. While 12.3 million spectators attended the first show, they were 27.7 million to attend the event during the whole week–end. Fortnite also identifies that the concert has been viewed nearly 46 million times.
And since the numbers speak for themselves–same, it is hardly surprising to learn that the numbers of streaming for Travis Scott leave them also on the rise. The media specialist, Sales Rapputs it on his Twitter account the unbelievable progression of the sales ofAstroworld. _ _in two weeks, the album passes quietly over 13 000 sales to over 28 000. An increase of 85%.
After the success of his documentary on Netflix, and is a more beneficial in Fortnite, the rapper invests easily in all areas. Then what will be the next step ?