the sales of”Astroworld” have exploded since his concert on Fortnite

The collaboration between Fortnite and Travis Scott has proven very successful . And for good reason, his transition into one of the most popular games has rameuté a number of spectators pretty amazing . While 12.3 million spectators attended the first show, they were 27.7 million to attend the event during the whole week – end . Fortnite also identifies that the concert has been viewed nearly 46 million times .

And since the numbers speak for themselves – same, it is hardly surprising to learn that the numbers of streaming for Travis Scott leave them also on the rise . The media specialist, Sales Rapputs it on his Twitter account the unbelievable progression of the sales ofAstroworld . _ _in two weeks, the album passes quietly over 13 000 sales to over 28 000 . An increase of 85% .

After the success of his documentary on Netflix, and is a more beneficial in Fortnite, the rapper invests easily in all areas . Then what will be the next step ?