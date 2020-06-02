The scandals, controversies and lies of the family Kardashian-Jenner

In the midst of his success and his incredible popularity, the family Kardashian-Jenner account also a lot of “bad buzz”. To better talk to her…

The family Kardashian-Jenner is again at the centre of debate this week after the magazine “Forbes“launched the offensive in stripping Kylie of her title of “youngest billionaire in the world”. After congratulé the star of 22 years and having devoted a cover prestigious last year, the publication is back on this coronation in explaining how he was bernée by the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and her mother Kris Jenner that would have put the success of the brand by falsifying his sales figures. A fact highlighted by official documents from Coty, a giant in the cosmetics which has redeemed in 2019 51% of the units of Kylie Cosmetics. The clan Jenner has denied the words of “Forbes”, claiming that it was “lies”. But what credibility is there really a family that has spent the last decade at camouflage and embellish the reality ?

Has to read also : Kylie Jenner billionaire ? She is accused of having lied about his wealth

Since the debut of “The incredible family Kardashian”, reality tv started in 2007, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris and even Rob are known for having a place in the columns of the gutter press. The most famous is, after all, is known for his sextape, before offering a marriage that lasted 72 days. Between adultery, overdose, rumors of plastic surgery and crazy physical changes, the clan has made all of these “controversies” is his greatest hallmark. And even “Forbes” will not remove anything from this popularity, at a time when the little credibility and the “fake news” are an integral part of social networks, the kingdom where the sisters Kardashian-Jenner reign.