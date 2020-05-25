The scene drag transforms

Session of tales by the collective Sequins at The Gaîté-Lyrique, Paris. VINCENT DUCARD

Containment vs déconfinement, the proposals of the master class of all kinds flock to Instagram. In the heads of gondola, the people don’t want to be forgotten in the flood of images that hystérise networks. We cross personalities, trimmed to coach you throughout as Misty Copeland, the first star african-american American Ballet, or the actress Natalie Portman. It also falls on the pub eye-catching of RuPaul, star of the stage drag since the 1990s. Featured on Netflix with his reality tv show, ” Rupaul’s Drag Race “, and the series AJ and the Queen, it offers lessons to reveal in each one the sublime creature oversized that it hides. “You’re not born to fit you, you are born to make you stand out ! “, clamp-t-it.

“The invention of the self that leads to the drag affects many young people,” says the writer Julien Dufresne-Lamy

Become a drag-queen is it going to be a choice almost as banal as dancer or actor ? The phenomenon is gaining momentum. The stars of the stage drag panic the media ; the tutorials of make-up are growing ; the streaming platforms radiate to the general public : Netflix has just produced a cartoon, Super Drags. “It has become almost cool today to be a drag-queen, notes the writer Julien Dufresne-Lamy, the book Pretty, pretty monsters (Belfond, 2019) delves into the history of this medium in the 1980s in New York. The invention of the self that leads to the drag affects many young people. In the holidays, go to the other side of the mirror is distorting as a woman has nothing to taboo for 17-20 years. What dominates, it is this aspiration to be unique. What also strikes, it is the democratization of a movement originally reserved to the marginalized and gays, which has the effect of smoothing the image of the drag queen. It culminates in a side pop star when she was poorer, more inventive also. “ Like the character Pretty, pretty monstersJames Gilmore, the evolution of which “fake boobs, fake nails, fake ass…” to the gorgeous Lady Prudence plays based products are .. and sublimely recycled.

The scene drag parisian known for ten years, a renewal surprising. In the political momentum of the community LGBTQIA, debates on gender, the evenings in the clubs and bars have multiplied. “There are more than 150 drag queens in Paris, the majority of amateurs, but very active, at least before the confinement, and who are, for the most part the broke is currently comments on Paul-Henri de Baecque/Jessica Triss, the collective queer activist Sequins, created in 2014. It is an explosion for the past two years. The influence of RuPaul is for something. This is the fourth generation of drags in the space of ten years on his show and it’s going faster and faster, with more artists and more young people. The change is that many people today are affluent, and can easily create their character, which is a shame sometimes. “

