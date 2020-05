After Selena, who gave Jennifer Lopez her first nomination for the Golden Globe, the actress has continued to become a singer leading a full and a woman leading in comedies roma as The Wedding Planner, as well as films like Out of Sight and The Cell. She recently received her second nomination for the Golden Globe for Hustlers, where she played the stripper in “real life” behind the article from New York magazine’s 2015 “The Hustlers At Scores”.