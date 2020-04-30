“The Scotts” Travis Scott and Kid Cudi could start in the first place

The collaboration of Travis Scott and Kid Cudi “The Scotts” may exceed “Blinding Lights” from The Weeknd and start at the first place of the Billboard Hot 100 next week.

“The Scotts” is expected to collect more than 40 million broadcasts in the United States, attracting three million viewers radio and sell more than 45,000 downloads in its first full week. In the same period, “Blinding Lights” could exceed 100 million radios with 20 million streams and 10 000 downloads.

It will take a valiant effort to dethrone ” Blinding Lights “, which spent four weeks non-consecutive in the top-ranked Hot 100, but Trav has done everything possible for his latest banger assisted by Cudi. “The Scotts” made its debut in the concert “Astronomical” of The Flame on Fortnite.

“Astronomical” attracted the attention of the masses quarantined, recording an alltime high for Epic Games of more than 12.3 million simultaneous players. The event, which was presented as “a musical journey one of its kind”, provided to those who are self-isolated entertainment of which Scott hoped to offer during these times of unprecedented.

“The simple fact of being able to withdraw some of my ideas in a game and allow people to play in the cradle,” said The Flame on Big Boy in the Neighborhood. “I’m busy preparing myself for the show, [but] I loaded by skin up I’ve tried, but I focused more on the design. ”

If “The Scotts” made its debut at # 1, this will be the third time that Force landed at the top of the Hot 100, joining “Sicko Mode” and “Higher” in the Room “. However, this would be the first time that Cudi won the first place. The closest he came to in 2009 when ” Day ‘N’ Nite ” reached the # 3. The collaboration with Trav and Cudi recorded 7,45 million streams on Spotify on Friday, setting a new record for the best debut in the streaming world of the year.