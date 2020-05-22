The Scourge : the first images of the pandemic apocalyptic, Stephen King – News Series

The Scourge Stephen King is suited, a new time series, and reveals the first images of apocalyptic.

The master of horror doesn’t infuse the audiovisual world. Reference literary in the genre, Stephen King never ceases to be reinvented and adapted, for the best as the worst. More from the cardboard It in 2017, his works do not cease to be updated for the small and the big screento the point that it has become the major mode, yet again. The name “King” in and of itself rameute often fans of chills (even if The dark Tower and Doctor Sleep are good counter-examples), always intrigued to discover what sauce the novels are going to be eaten.

One of the creations that we waited, and that had been confirmed there are a little over a year, is the mini-series The Scourge. It is derived from the eponymous book by King, published in 1978, and that tells about the apocalypse on earth, following a flu-terrible output of a laboratory. A mere 1% of the population has survived, and the last humans are divided into two camps : on one side the supporters of the property and its representative Abagail, and the other, the worshippers of the terrifying Randall Flagg. The universe is extremely dark and fierce has already been adapted in 1994 by Mick Garris, in the form of a mini-series.

The Scourge in 1994

Benjamin Cavell and Taylor Elmore have taken up the torch-the scourge of CBS All Access, and to assume the roles of show runners, while Josh Boone is in charge of the realization – it takes care of the first episode, which he co-wrote with Cavell. Stephen King is credited to the project, as well as his son Owen, to the production. A string of beautiful names have been announced, including Alexander Skarsgård in the role of Flagg, and Whoopi Goldberg in one of the good Abagail, and James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, Henry Zaga and Owen Teague.

The subject falls to the peak, while the Earthlings are living the pandemic of the Covid-19 for a few months. But it will not be a reappropriation of last minute, have assured the creators in Vanity Fair. The site has dedicated a long article to the mini-series which is shown in the first images.

The Good, The Bad & the Otherworldly

New images from Stephen King’s THE STAND @WhoopiGoldberg as Mother Abagail

Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flagg

Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood

Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid

Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith More here: https://t.co/DPQqzK2mlI pic.twitter.com/ik1CepmUlU — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 20, 2020

The Stand show runners say Randall Flagg isn’t *exactly* like some other malignant figures who come to mind. The main difference? “Flagg is so beautiful, he is absolutely a lion-like God figure. With perfect hair. … He’s galvanizing as a leader.” pic.twitter.com/Ympj4ItJ44 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 20, 2020

The mini-series is composed of 10 episodes, broadcast in 2020and in not too long if you believe the campaign promo that starts.

To find our record of the best and worst adaptations of a Stephen King, it’s here. And for the one on the Doctor Sleep Mike Flanagan, it is there.