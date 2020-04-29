The screenplay for the upcoming film by Seth Rogen is a well-barré syndrome

It was news of the next movie with Seth Rogen and it promises great things. After Seduce me if you can !, romantic comedy with Charlize Theron released in the spring of 2019, Seth Rogen is back to the sources for our greatest happiness.

According to The Hollywoood Reporterthe small protected (become large) Judd Apatow, therefore, should land this summer on HBO, Max, fault output to the cinema because of the health situation, in Year American Pickle. The streaming platform of the network u.s. will be available as from 27 may next year in the United States.

Seth Rogen y propose Herschel Greenbaum, an employee of a factory of pickles in the America of the 1920s, which will wake up a century later, in the Brooklyn of today. It’s going to make the knowledge of his own offspring, Ben Greenbaum, a Web developer, also played by Seth Rogen,