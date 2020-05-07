The screenwriters of Spider-verse had considered a triple cameo from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Great achievement of the end of the year 2018 (already), Spider-Man : into the Spider-verse had a right, in this period of containment generalized to a projection in the special line in the company of its directors, and writers Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey and Bob Persichiettiin the company of the star Shameik Moore, who gives his voice to the young Miles Morales during the feature.

The opportunity was given for this “watch party“for the people involved in Spider-verse divulger plenty of anecdotes and some secrets of production, of which a particular attention will be paid. With the many winks to the films Spider-Man of Sam Raimi, and the course of the license Spider-Man in Sony Pictures, which has experienced two making reboots a thing of with its successive integration to the world of Marvel Studiosmany were hoping for a few caméos of the actors involved or having been involved in the role of the Weaver on the big screen.

It is, therefore, Chris Miller which explains that such a cameo was considered to Spider-Man : into the Spider-verse, a priori for a scene post-credits. The writer/producer explains that a stage had been proposed, bringing together Spider-Ham with versions of Spider-Man dubbed by Tom Holland (the Weaver the MCU), Andrew Garfield (of The Amazing Spider-Man) and Tobey Maguire (of Spider-Man of Sam Raimi). A meeting meta that could have a tremendous hospitality from the fans. Some people will notice that Miller specifies that the studio felt that such a business was “too early” for it to be done, what largely feed into discussions on a potential meeting to Spider-Man : into the Spider-verse 2recently shifted from spring to the autumn of 2022. But on these speculations, we prefer for the moment not to decide as long as they remain in the status of a tweet.