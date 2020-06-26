The search for a vaccine anti-Covid-19: artists are going to give a mega-concert – LINFO.re

With the purpose of raising funds for the search for a vaccine against the Covid-19, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Coldplay… many artists in the world of music will participate in a concert grand virtual Saturday.

On the occasion of a donor conference

After a couple of months of its appearance, the the pandemic coronavirus it is still in circulation, and in fact many victims in the world. Several laboratories have carried out research to find the vaccine against the Covid-19. In the purpose of support, Shakira, Coldplay, Usher or Justin Bieberof mégastars of the music is going to be acting in a concert grand virtual On Saturday, on the occasion of a the donors ‘ conferenceaccording to West Of France.

Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the union

Ursula von der Leyenthe president of the european Commission is co-organizer of this event with the organization Global Citizen. In a press release, praised this commitment and that of the union. “Artists have the power to inspire change […] On the 27th of June, at the summit of concerts, artists, scientists, and world leaders speak with one voice, in a moment of sincere and rare global unity“are congratulated. The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnsonand Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and others come to complete the list of participants.

Many celebrities

In addition to these artists, several celebrities will also participate to show their support. Among other things, we can mention David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo, …. But there will also be other public figures in the panels or the interviews of experts or opinion leaders. Melinda Gates Foundationthe president of the global Alliance for vaccines and immunization (Gavi), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the Black people in the united States) will be present.

It will be released in France

Many tv channels from all over the world, which will be broadcast this great event. But it will also be shared through social networks and digital platforms (accounts of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Aim of the Unit).

In France, the concert will be broadcast on the string CSTAR the group Canal +out of line, on the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 of June at 00: 45 (Saturday 22: 45 GMT). It will also be transmitted in Canal + Africa, in DROM (west Indies, Polynesia, Reunion) and in New Caledonia during the weekend.

