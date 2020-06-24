The season 8 re-written after the death of George Floyd

While season 7 has been launched in the united States in January last, the fans are already waiting with impatience to discover the 8th season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In an interview with the June 23, 2020, the actor Terry Crews revealed that the creators of the series were in the middle of the rewrite of this new saiosn, after the death of George Floyd and their application in the light of the violence of the police on black people in the united States in particular.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine : season 8, in which he denounced the violence of the police ?

The comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine he immerses us in the life of the office of the 99th district of New York, Brooklyn, the characters are totally crazy. If it is a comedy series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine also touches on more serious issues, such as racism or homophobia, some of the characters that minority parties.

After the death of George Floyd may 25, 2020 Minneapolis, numerous events are held around the world to protest against police violence and racism with the movement Black Lives Matter. As a series that narrates the life of a police team, the creators of Brooklyn Nine-Nine they have chosen to rewrite the eighth season to take the floor on this topic.

In an interview with virtual with On-Line Accessthe actor Terry Crews, who plays Sergeant Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Ninehe has talked about how this movement is going to affect the series.

“We have had many dark discussions on this topic, and it is hoped that, through this, we’re going to do something really revolutionary this year. It was an opportunity and we are planning to use in the best way possible. Our showrunner, Dan Goor, had four episodes ready to turn and it was all thrown in the trash. We have to start all over again. For the moment, we do not know in what direction we are going.”

In theepisode 16 of season 4the series had already addressed the racism of the police when, in fact, the character played by Terry Crews was arrested without reason by a white police officer, while he was trying to blanket lost one of your girls in your own neighborhood.

With an audience as consistent as theirs, Dan Goor, and the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have understood the importance of using their influence to speak on such topics. At the beginning of the month of June, the showrunner was announced in Twitter the cast of the series had made a gift of $ 100,000 to support the Black movement, the Life of the Matter and that it strongly condemned the police violence.