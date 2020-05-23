the second component will probably be without Amber Heard

Three years ago, the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was the revel of the tabloids. At the time, the star of Aquaman had accused her former husband of domestic violence. For months, the latter had not ceased to proclaim his innocence, but Amber Heard had presented the compromising evidence, and Johnny Depp was found in the heart of the controversy, career threatened.

A few weeks ago, a reversal of the situation is, however, to have occurred : the evidence has been presented, according to which Amber Heard would have been lying on the line. Johnny Depp would never have worn the hand on it. This would, on the contrary, the actress who was violent towards him.

Result, the career of the actress is now in turmoil. Warner Bros have decided to spend it for the second part of Aquaman.

Warner Bros wants to separate himself from the actress

According to information reported by Comic Book, Warner Bros would have taken the decision to separate Amber Heard and redeem his contract, which amounted to $ 9 million.

The production company would like to cut the bridges to avoid that Aquaman is splashed by the legal battle that’s sure to follow after the false accusations of the actress.

In parallel, it’s been weeks since this last one is in the line of sight of the fans of Johnny Depp. The latter are determined to make him pay for his lies that have nearly destroying the career of the actor. A petition has also been launched, demanding the departure of Amber Heard in the movie Aquaman. Against all odds, the claim is managed to collect more than 400,000 signatures.

Amber Heard, now not insurable ?

For now, Warner Bros has not yet made an official statement regarding the future of Amber Heard as Princess Mera in Aquaman. It feels, however, something to the actress that risk up to three years in prison for having simulated wounds to compromise Johnny Depp.

The actress would begin already to be seen as “persona non grata” in the sphere of Hollywood. Even worse, it would already be considered ” non-insurable “, that is to say that his public image can affect the production and distribution of films in which it participates.

The actress has a vested interest to prove his “innocence” to burnish its image and again draw the sympathy of the public and producers.







