The second electrical revolution proposed by Brice Lalonde

In this forum, Brice Lalonde, a former Environment minister and president of the association Balance of Energy lays out his vision of the energy sector in the world after the health crisis of the covid-19. Face the dual challenge of the green stimulus and the climate change, Brice Lalonde, argues the case for an ambitious european energy policy low carbon.

Is this all going to change after the attack of new viruses ? It must first be tame and understand how human crowding and the depopulation of the nature in send new. Recognize that our collective security, like the links of a chain, also depends on the means of resource-poor countries that need help. The scientific research remaining a global company, the development of a vaccine is likely, the pandemic is surmounted highlighting both the fragility of our societies and their ability to rebound. You will then need to decide if we have lived a parenthesis or a warning. The States will correct the imprudences of savings too impatient or too open, but will they have the determination to resist to a stimulus that is nourished of cheap oil, and to the sirens of the downturn sovereign ? Because climate change puts humanity to its hardest test yet, imposing the need paradoxical resilience autonomous and global solidarity both strengthened.

If it is still early to assess the state of a world where the us election will be an important event, we have with the european Union, the outcome still unfinished political experience the most daring of the Post-War period : an effort of supranationality which, however, does not include the health policy, nor the energy, but the one of sustainable development. The decline of the Union remind me of those of the IV° République before the 13 of May. The installation of a strong executive was a real issue. I am a European humbled by weakness, and the boondoggles of Europe, but I still hope. Is it that Mrs. von der Leyen, supported by the Council and the Parliament may impose and control a Compact green placed on the rails ?

Because it is time to take a cue from the founders. As at the time of the ECSC, the energy is at the heart of the development of societies. It delivers well-being and allows for action. But it upsets the climate when it is driven by fossil fuels which are harmful to the atmosphere and expensive budgets. It is thus necessary to décarboner. The form of the clean energy that already lights up, cools, digitizes, and tomorrow will ride the cars, the day after tomorrow will provide hydrogen from the water, the one whose presence is crucial in hospitals, one that is produced on our soil and who should meet half of Europe’s needs by 2050, it is electricity when it comes from renewable sources or nuclear. The other half are all forms of heat renewable : solar thermal, heat pumps, geothermal energy, biomass, green gas, etc, The Covenant green, this must be the second electric revolution !

There’s too much to imagine to describe in a few words how to get out of the contraction of the economies in avoiding falling out of the frying pan (sanitary) into the Fire (climate). I shall content myself, therefore, efforts are modest to start : to emphasize the central necessity of the electrification in the future act climate the european. Contribute to electric mobility by increasing the installation of charging stations, ensuring that to produce batteries in Europe and providing for their recycling. Reduce emissions from buildings by giving priority to the reduction of CO2 in the regulations, develop the heat pumps and the systems for the active management of energy. Work with businesses and communities to repatriate and modernize with the use of electricity in our industrial unit.

Beyond this immediate work, it is probably necessary to help the generation of Greta Thunberg to perform two essential tasks :

1) to unite economy and ecology with a metric common to the first thrives not at the expense of the second ;

2) establish the outlines of a global governance equilibria of the biosphere.

What is the political alternative of the century ? Every man for himself or co-operation. We flotterons or coulerons in the same boat. Choose.

Brice Lalonde, secretary of State and then minister for the Environment from 1988 to 1992, is president of the association Balance of Energies, ” a cross platform that brings together actors in the world of energy, buildings and mobility around a joint project : build an energy company better, which is necessary to the décarbonation efficient economy “.