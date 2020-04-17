the secret of hydration of the stars, to have a beautiful skin

Renée Rouleau is an expert in skin care, very famous Hollywood. Among the skins that have benefited from his expertise, one finds that the actress Lili Reinhart or even that of the singer Demi Lovato. Strong 30 years of experiencethe expert has surprised everyone when it revealed a secret of beauty that, in addition to costing nothing, is a child-like simplicity.

60 seconds top chrono to make a new skin

In the british edition of CosmopolitanRenée Rouleau reveals to our colleagues a tip that only the stars which pass between his hands know. It stated, for example : “After washing the face and wiping with a towel, your bare skin is more vulnerable to dehydration through a process called ‘osmosis’. You have a the short time span of 60 seconds prior to the evaporation of moisture does not occur”. The beauty tip from the specialist, therefore, is in a handful of seconds : you do thata minute watch in hand to apply your facial care after you have washed and rinsed it. After this time, the skin begins to dehydrate and hydration that you are bringing him, and then, using your cosmetic products, will not be not optimal.

A “Golden Minute” that begins with a tonic

According to her, the first product that should be applied in this short interval of 60 seconds is a tonic lotion : this last issue all of thewater needed to the hungry cells of the skin, and will thus “avoid the feeling of dryness and tightness unpleasant” on the epidermis. In this regard, she asserts, moreover, that “the cells of our skin are the image of the fish : they require water to live. Without this, the health of the skin is compromised”. In addition, the tonic helps to get rid of residues of limestone and/or chlorine present in the tap water. Two birds with one stone !

Once your tonic is applied, it remains for you to continue your face routine as usual : serum, cream or moisturizing oil etc

Exit the washing of the face under the shower !

The Editorial recommends wash your face with cold water rather than hot water : indeed, the skin of the face is much more delicate than that of the body. This will avoid having to rinse the face under the shower. Another skin specialist, Lauren Mackenzie, added : “when you wash your face in the shower, this can lead to a irritation and redness, among others, as the temperature of the shower is too hot”. In addition, the cold water allowsactivate the blood circulation and reduce the swelling of certain parts of your face (the outline of the eyes, in particular).