The secret of well-be Anna Kendrick is a spice herb

The actress and singer Anna Kendrick recently gave an interview in which she revealed the secret ingredient to his routine of well-being. This special spice keeps Kendrick in walking and gives her the energy she needs for filming huge blockbuster movies such as the famous Twilight Saga. So, what is this ingredient of mystery that has enough inspired Kendrick to talk about it in an interview?

Who is Anna Kendrick?

Kendrick is a hollywood actress 34-year-old known for his versatility in films such as the Twilight Saga mentioned above and the popular Christmas movie Disney More ” Noelle “. In addition to playing, she has a beautiful singing voice and she has shown her vocal cords for the fans on the big screen more than once.

She first dazzled the fans with his songs sung in the musical comedy hit of 2012, Pitch Perfect, a role she followed with the other two films of the franchise. One of the songs that she sings in the film, ” Cups “, even made the Top 10 Billboard.

Kendrick also sang and starred alongside Meryl Streep in the musical film 2014 Into the Woods. There is no doubt that Kendrick has already been a huge success in the world of the show.

Kendrick doesn’t take the well-being too seriously

In a recent interview with Shape magazine, Kendrick has confessed that she was trying not to take the well-being too seriously.

“Every time I try something new, I say to myself: I found it! I have found the only training I will need! Then, I’m so obsessed with it that I’m exhausted and I have to start over with something new “, she revealed.

The article states that Kendrick has been vegan for a few years and loved it, before “falling off the wagon super hard” and give up. It seems that Kendrick has trouble to follow the routines of well-being, just like the rest of us.

The actress has shared that the most important thing in his life at this time is not to find a exercise regime strict, but to infuse a bit of playfulness in his life.

“A big part of my life over the last decade has been the work, recovery, work, recovery. This does not leave much room for anything else. It is the state of mind and the reality for many people. You are working and then later recover to be able to work even more. Put the fun and silliness in my life is one of my goals, ” she said.

She tries to do the exercise in a way that suits him. At this time, ” she said, her workout is hiking in his neighborhood in L. A.

Kendrick is “powered” by this spice

However, this does not mean that Kendrick does not think his well-being. She shared with the magazine that one thing she found that really worked for her is ginger. “I am powered by ginger “, she said, which gives us a clue on how she had the stamina necessary to build a career as an actress equally powerful.

In fact, the actress said she can barely live without the root herb.

“If I travel and that I can’t have ginger, I will feel sick. There was a time when I was in Germany for three months and I couldn’t find a place to juice crushed. So I bought a juicer and a pile of ginger to make it myself because I was certain that it was the only thing that kept them alive “, she shared.

It seems that the ginger saves really the life of Kendrick. It makes it easier to obtain his daily dose keeping it easily accessible in his home.

“I keep pictures of well-being ginger, lemon and cayenne of Pressed Juicery in my fridge”, she explained. Ginger is a thing in his routine of well-being that Kendrick does not take lightly!!!