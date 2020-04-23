The secret to DeAndre Jordan to keep morale high in a full containment ? Meditation

With ” Players TV “, a new channel was recently launched with Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Tolliver to key partners. It will in particular follow the daily lives of top-level athletes.

And it seems to have found a nugget having made the choice of sticking his cameras to the basques of DeAndre Jordan, the pivot having a visibly activities and routines to share. The first episode has actually helped make the praise of the practice of meditation.

“I want the show to be like no one has ever seen before,” he launched. ” Many athletes have different routines, but I have the feeling of having traced my own path. “

Its progress to the free throws, the best example

The research of self-control is indeed a sense for professional athletes, including basketball players, who need to learn to ignore fans, for example, in the most heated moments.

“A vacuum of self “, it is also a council that we can hear for a player in trouble with free throws. This was the case of DeAndre Jordan, who was a dunce in the subject at the beginning of his career but who has suddenly seen its percentage to improve in recent years, from 38.6% of success in the 2012-2013 season to 58% in 2017 and 2018, peaking at 68% in the current year. The benefits of meditation ?

“On the ground, it helps me stay in the present, because if you get stuck on an action that took place at quarter-time to half-time previous, it can be a scary thing “continued interested.

Learn how to be ” in the now “

The show was well attended sessions of the “sound-bath” of the pivot of Brooklyn, but also of yoga… with goats ! Not to mention a few exotic dishes to feed a vegetarian diet to which he is very attached.

In this period of health crisis in a globalized and while his employment of the usual time was brutally shattered, DeAndre Jordan believes that meditation can only be an asset to help manage this kind of unforeseen circumstances.

“The exercise that I did before this pandemic has taught me patience and to be in the present moment. Before she arrived, we thought all of you at our week-long day and what we had planned. But now, everything is at a standstill, it makes you think about the present moment and what you are doing at this moment, because we do not project “, he concluded.