the secrets of his sublime wedding dress

It was one of the best kept secrets of the United Kingdom. Its unveiling took place on may 19, 2018, in the chapel of St. George of Windsor castle. On this day – new surprising photographs have been released – Meghan Markle and prince Harry have said yes in front of millions of viewers and a cheering crowd. The former actress of Suits, sublime, has chosen a wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, then artistic director of the house Givenchy. After several months of rumours and paris, the future duchess of Sussex is a creation of sleek silk, close to the body, with three-quarter sleeves and a collar boat. A realization that some have compared to the wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lopez in the movie the Wedding Planner (A marriage too perfect to be true – ED).

When he left Givenchy in April, Clare Waight Keller is back on the manufacturing process of this dress exception. “Two years ago today, I was doing the final adjustments to a dress very secret. So many emotions I have gone through in the months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the moments in the most exquisite and the most beautiful for a designer,” she wrote on Instagram. As months of work, a friendship develops between the artistic director, and Meghan Markle. “Learn to let go of my emotions and capture the feelings of the person for whom you create allows you to get a very beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy.

