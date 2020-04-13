The secrets of the past as a player the young man’s stepfather of Neymar and a revelation: “I Always liked older women”

After a season in which they were at the edge of the rise, the striker went off to try their luck in other teams: “There was, when he I lost track. He was not a guy that talk a lot and I was always very aware of the mobile and social networks. Paid too much attention to your body and your physical appearance”. By that time, Ramos was 21 years old and in couple: “He had, as a bride, to a woman much older than him, was more than 40 years. But hey, if he was happy…”.