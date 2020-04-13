The secrets of the past as a player the young man’s stepfather of Neymar and a revelation: “I Always liked older women”

One of the big surprises of this quarantine by pandemic coronavirus has been given without a doubt the mother of the footballer Neymar to formalize their relationship with a young man 30 years younger. The news came this Monday, when the woman, 52-year-old posted the image next to your partner with the phrase “Unexplained. Cannot be explained, it is lived”. After the one announced came the greeting from the front of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for both: “be happy, mom, I love you.”
This romance was a surprise due to the age difference between the protagonists of this story and immediately there appeared information about the life of Tiago Ramos that help to understand who is the new member of the clan Neymar.
Reviewing the history of the 22-year old man born in Pernambuco, it was learned that he tried to be a footballer, he played in Rail Strength, an important club of the area of Ceará, that is currently campaigning in the C Series of the Brasileirao, and then traveled to Spain, where he was part of the Sportivo Villafranca, a squad of a small town, less than 15 thousand inhabitants, whose club was in a regional division.
“It is true that was very poor in understanding the tactics, and technically it was fairly limited, that’s why I was surprised that he had been professional in Brazil. Yes, physically like a bull, that’s why he played as end”, revealed this Monday the journal Brand Jose Manuel Cisneros, who was his coach there.
After a season in which they were at the edge of the rise, the striker went off to try their luck in other teams: “There was, when he I lost track. He was not a guy that talk a lot and I was always very aware of the mobile and social networks. Paid too much attention to your body and your physical appearance”. By that time, Ramos was 21 years old and in couple: “He had, as a bride, to a woman much older than him, was more than 40 years. But hey, if he was happy…”.
For the season 2019/20 got a job in the Guareña, other smaller equipment, in which he worked under the orders of José Enrique Pineda: “He was still living in Villafranca, because I had his romantic relationship there. It was a guy of few words, even when it sometimes happened to him to go together to Guareña hardly speak,” he told Brand.
Finally, in November 2019, and told his companions that he would be going to Madrid, and then ended up flying to Paris: “Here began to be seen that I had personal problems and it affected him so much to his game”he revealed his last coach.
In addition, one of his former teammates, Bruno, Franca, told intimacies of how it was Ramos: “I was Always very aware of the social networks. I had a lot of success, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram that you had come by to participate in a reality show on brazilian tv. There was where he was able to get in touch with Neymar, because the crack of the PSG used to collaborate with the program.”
The footballer has also supported the version of his coach, about the tastes of women who have the brazilian: “He always said that he liked girls older. In fact, at your age nor would listen to them and that his physique was spectacular and had suitors… always preferred that they were older”.
Ramos was always a fan of Neymarfrom the time in which it was excelling in the Saints, before jumping to Barcelona and transformed into the figure of planetary you became thanks to their football skills. “I know that someday you’ll know”, published ever the gamer in your account of Instagram, accompanied by the desire to picture the former Barcelona. Well, the now will be even more profound than imagined.
The referent of the whole of paris, in the meantime, continues toeing the confinement of social governed in Brazil by the coronavirus in his mansion in Mangaratiba. A residence replete with luxuries that you bought when you visited your country in the prior to compete in the first Olympic Games that were held in South america. It has all the amenities: a heated pool -it also has an outdoor – up to a helipad. In addition, it has six rooms, a sauna, spa room and jacuzzi, a pool table, a tennis court and a fully equipped gym.