The secrets of the series : four secrets in Game of Thrones

Each week, CinéSéries.com the returns of the secrets of a cult series. Today, we look at one of the most popular series that have been created and aired from 2011 to 2019, on HBO : “Game of Thrones”.

During 8 seasons, aired from 2011 to 2019 on HBO, Game of Thrones has fascinated millions of fans all over the world. The series takes place in a distant time, and shows the different houses contrary to the control of the Iron Throne, the symbol of absolute power.

In addition to the extraordinary amount of hype that has caused Game of Thronesthe series based on the books of George R. R. Martin and adapted by D. B. Weiss and David Benioff have a couple of secrets and little-known. We offer you to discover four.

The dragons Game of Thrones inspired by the maori warriors in new zealand

Joe Bauer, the director of the visual effects of the Game of Thrones from the first season, has revealed in an interview for the Huffington Post inspired by the warrior maori of New Zealand for the appearance of the dragons. After joining the production, Bauer wanted to make dragons more aggressive appeared in the first two seasons.

This is the first part to make a photo story of different wild animalsas the Komodo dragons, toads, frogs, lizards, bats, eagles, or owls. But is not limited to this. He also said that he saw the videos of the maori warriors, which he describes as “fear “ when widening the eyes and sticking out the tongue. Bauer wished the dragons of the series “evoking the time of attack. “

To do this, teams special effects have been pushed to the teeth of the dragons to the frontin the way of the great white shark, and their bulging eyes. They have also chosen to make their fins to make them look more threatening, as many animals.

The team of visual effects was inspired by the fall of the towers of the World Trade Center to the collapse of the Wall

In order to get to a scene as realistic as possible, the teams responsible for the visual effects of the series have seen the images of September 11 to get an idea of how to proceed for the collapse of the Wall. In the same interview, Joe Bauer, and explained that they have refined a great number of details, “with the way the ice is broken to the erosion of the Wall at the level of the sea. “

For this reason, he sees the images of the fall of the twin towers. As shown “probably the biggest building we had ever seen collapse “, they have served as an indication that the teams of visual effects identify “what remained unresolved, and the debris that is falling apart. “

After this, they are prompted by what a dent it would make more sense to move the army of the dead, given that the mountain of rubble from the demolition of the Wall would constitute in itself a sort of second wall. In order to facilitate a passage, it was decided to knock down a maximum of things in the ocean, trying to make the scene as realistic as possible.

A part of the language Dothraki is inspired by Dwight Shrute in The Office

The Dothraki has been specially created for the HBO series. The language, although dominated by Emilia Clarke, the translator of Daenerys, is rich of thousands of words. It was created by David J. Peterson, a former English teacher with a master’s degree in the language. To do this, was inspired by the description of the language, by George R. R. Martin in the books that the series is an adaptation, but also of different languages. Among them, Russian, Turkish, Estonian, Inuktitut and Swahili, have been sources of inspiration.

And the Dothraki has quickly made its entry into pop culture. It has even been referenced in a series rotates at the same time Game of Thrones. Thus, in the third episode of the ninth season of The Office (US version), the character of Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) tries to convince Erin Hannon (Ellie Kemper) to learn the Dothraki instead of French, so that she can impress the family of Andy.

However, as was explained by David J. Peterson in an interview for EW, Schrute has introduced a new grammatical form in the language. The creator of the Dothraki explained that the character that he had created the ‘throat rip’ putting ‘throat’ in front of the sentence become in the accusative. The former professor of language, then, it was decided to adopt the point of grammar : “So I have incorporated. Now we can insert objects by placing them in the accusative and place them in front of a verb. It is called the Schrutean compound. “.

Without knowing it, the creators of The Office participated in the development of the language spoken by the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones. And the character that introduced this change in the series of comics of which he has given his name.

Many of the actors ofHarry Potter in Game of Thrones

The shot Game of Thrones took place, in part, in Great Britain, as the of the movies Harry Potter. And most of the actors of the two universe are just british. In addition, many of the actors of the saga created by J. K. Rowling are in the HBO series, of one of the sagas most popular film of all time in a series of the most popular in the history of television. And if you probably seen some, there is a possibility that other have escaped.

Among the actors, the most recognizable, David Bradley, who played Argus Rusard in seven of the eight films Harry Potterembodies Walder Frey in Game of Thrones. Natalia Tena, known as the Tonks in the last four feature-length films of the saga in the wizard with the scar, plays Osha in the HBO series.

Besides them, among the well known players of the one or of the other universe, we can mention Michelle Fairley, mainly known for her role as Catelyn Stark in I have. She appeared briefly in the first part of the The relics of the death, under the guise of the mother of Hermione.

Jim Broadbent played him professor Horace Slughorn in the Harry Potterby helping especially the young sorcerer in the sixth film, The half-Blood Prince. His role in the HBO series was one ofArchmaester Ebrose.

Finally, one can also mention the Northern ireland Ciarán Hinds, who plays Aberforth Dumbledorethe brother of Albus, in the second part of the The relics of the death. Then he made his debut in the season 3 I have, in the skin of Mance Rayder, the King beyond the Wall “.

