The seed and the mule : why Abdellatif Kechiche has not been able to trust all the attention to his father

Abdellatif Kechiche initially wanted to give her the lead role of his film, ” The Seed and the mullet, to his father. But the delays in the start of the project forced the developers to revise their plans.

Two years after completing a hat-trick for Best film – Best director – Best screenplay at the 2005 Cesar Dodge, Abdellatif Kechiche was in 2007, with his new film, The Seed and the mulletpublished on Wednesday, July 15, at Art. A shot in Sète, the film tells the story of mr. Bejia sexagenarian who has to leave her tedious job at the shipyard of the port, and who wants to open a restaurant, despite great financial difficulties, and family.

If this is, finally, the actor of tunisia Habib Boufares who has the main role of the film, Abdellatif Kechiche initially had a completely different idea that has not been able to put in place. In fact, when he wrote the screenplay of the film The Seed and the mulletin the mid-1990s, the director wished to entrust the role of mr. Beji his own father and to shoot the film in Nice, his hometown. But Abdellatif Kechiche finally gets a financial aid to your time The Fault of Voltairehis first film in the year 2001, and then Dodge in the year 2004. It is during the mounting of the film césarisé that the father of the film director dies.

Habib Boufares is a friend and former colleague of his father.

Abdellatif Kechiche decides to appeal to the actor Mustapha Adouanihe had led in The Fault of Voltaire. But during the first test, the latter fell seriously ill and must abandon the project. He finally died in December of 2006. Not find an actor for the role, which was initially expected to return to his father, the man of the six Caesar decides to contact Habib Boufares, a friend and colleague of site of his father. At the end of 2005, after several adventures, the shooting of the film begins, finally, to Sète.

