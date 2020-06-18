The selection of the reading clubs of the celebrities June 2020 by Kendall Jenner, Alicia Keys and more

The Los Angeles Unified school District, and Snap Inc. associated with some of your favorite celebrities for the new Add-on from the Original series “in The List of Book Club”. In the short video, celebritiesAlicia Keys, Russell Westbrook, Kendall Jenner and Noah Centineo) to share their favorite books of the moment and read an excerpt. The students of Los Angeles Unified you can drag to receive free copies of the books, which are funded by charitable donations to Students most in need. If you are not a student, you’ll want to pick up a copy after listening to the criticisms of celebrities.

In the context of the series, singer Alicia Keys recommended Brown-haired girl dreaming by Jacqueline Woodsona collection of poems about what it was like to grow up as an african-american in the 60’s and 70’s “there is something in this beautiful book, you can almost hear a song,” he said. Be sure to see her reading an excerpt in Snapchat.