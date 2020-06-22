The sequence or jump to: “Perry Mason” on HBO, where Matthew Rhys plays the famous lawyer of the television as a gumshoe oppressed for 30 years

Restart Perry Mason has had an interesting history. When this version of HBO has been reported for the first time four years ago, True detective EP Nic Pizzolatto had to write it and Robert Downey, Jr., was to play the main role. But this was the side of the road, not just different writers have been recruited, but Downey is also inclined, replaced by Matthew Rhys. This new version, you will want to see in the old version of Raymond Burr, or it may be enough by itself?

Open Plan: A man walks in a street of the dark side of Los Angeles, with a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms. Walk to Angels Flight railway.

What is essential: The person who is holding the baby is not the father of the baby. Put the baby in the cart and calls the baby’s parents, Matthew and Emily Dodson (Nate Corddry, and Gayle Rankin), to tell them where it is, in exchange for a ransom of $ 100,000, which represents an enormous amount of money in 1931. When Dodson ride in the car, however, they discover that their baby is dead, eyes open.

During this time, the private investigator Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) and his partner sometimes Pete Strickland (Shea Whigham) over a star of the comedy absolutely clear, whose studio has hired Mason to see if he violated the clause of the morality of his contract. The pair continues to star in the milk truck, shaking a Mason – he lives on the dairy farm, the oldest of his family, and Mason is in the process of eating the food of the crotch of the best young actress in the studio. After taking the pictures, the star of the roundabout, it continues to the truck, completely naked.

He returned to the farm, where one of his two cows emaciated drifted toward the airport, which is being built around his farm. The owner of the airport, Lupe (Veronica Falcon), continues to want to buy Mason, but he refuses. Instead, she goes and kisses him so hard that he falls between your bed and the wall.

When Mason comes back to retrieve the cow, he sees Elias Birchard “E. B.” Jonathan (John Lithgow) in your living room. E. B. hired often Mason to investigate the case that he attends, but he does not appeal to Mason for a moment. But now, he has a large: the case of Dodson, who has received by means of a powerful connection to an evangelical church, Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick). Mason and E. B. will meet Baggerly with the assistant to the EB Della Street (Juliet Rylance); Mason said frankly to Baggerly that he does not trust the los angeles police to investigate this case.

Their concerns were confirmed when detectives from the los angeles police in the case, Holcomb (Eric Lange) and Ennis (Andrew Howard), are beginning to appoint Matthew Dodson as the culprit. Mason is not so sure, and he didn’t think so, especially after having talked with Emily Dodson private. And he didn’t think so especially not after having spoken to the people in and around a station of the Angels Flight, and after that the detective had almost beaten the shit when Mason falls into place. To advance his research, he pays his origin in the morgue to give access to the body of the baby with him to cut the wire that is used to open the eyes.

With the case study, it is to take advantage of the photos of the actress to remove more money from the studio. But instead of more money, the studio invites you to the celebration of the New Year at the head of the studio might bring in a sound stage empty, give him the 200 $ that they agreed (“less than $ 199 for all the shit”, the head of the studio, he says) and burn your barrel of a gun in the chest for good measure.

So, we see not only that there may be connections of unexpected with the case, but a Mason is drunk, sees something in their files that I had never noticed before.

Our point of view: It has been said that this Perry Mason The series was closer to the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner in his novels of pulp fiction that the lawyer most famous played by Aaron Burr, in the CBS series from 1957-1966, and in the tv movies of the 80’s and 90’s. But this is not entirely true; in the series, written by Rollin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, takes place not only in the era of the depression of the depression era, but Mason is a P. I who are oppressed. in place of a lawyer. And, although there are some well-known names in the first episode, any resemblance to Perry Mason Raymond Burr is totally a coincidence.

Once you are done with your mind, the current iteration of Perry Mason it is a fascinating show on many levels. The style of the exhibition is not a neo-noir, which is pure black, if there is such a term. The images are dark, the themes are dark and the characters are dark in color. And it seems that there is no one better to play this version of Perry Mason as Rhys.

Rhys has shown, through its role as a winner of the Emmy as Phillip Jennings in The Americans, it can convey multiple layers of pathos just through his face, and the mason oppressed is right in his wheelhouse. It is especially powerful when you’re on the phone with his ex-wife, asking for her drunk to put his son on the phone, even if it is after midnight on the day of the year. Had pain in your life, your family broken by the fact that the maintenance of the farm of his parents until the way in which it has been disgraced in the army during the First world War.

It is so good that it almost seems remarkable that Robert Downey, Jr. (that is, an EP with his wife Susan) at the beginning he was going to play Mason, when the series was going to be written by Nic Pizzolatto. As great as Downey is, we just can’t see to play this version of Mason, as well as Rhys.

Rhys has been surrounded by the fantastic cast; his compatriot, the winner of the Emmy Award winning Lithgow, their presence is common, but energetic, and we have not yet seen the third winner of the Emmy Awards, Tatiana Maslany, who plays the sister of Alice, a nun who has a follow-up almost of worship in the church of Baggerly.

But a complete list of the winners of the Emmy awards is nothing without a good story, and the story of Mason are also supported by a good mystery. This seems to be a standard unit in principle, but as we approach the end of the episode, we realize that there are many more cables in the case of Dodson. Why the Dodson, a couple very bourgeois, have been extorted for as much money? What is the incentive of Baggerly to carry out this case? And why the cops are so eager to pin this in Matthew Dodson? And how the case study as a Mason still is-she-related – or is it just another of the things that Mason a figure so sad?

All of this will be interesting to follow, but the performance of Rhys are what has allowed us to begin.

The sex and the skin: We see sex brutal between Lupe and Mason, and oral sex to a staple food such as Mason observed during its implementation.

The fire of separation: Mason exposes his records on Dodson her on the ground, look in the thread that is cut the body and a photograph of a sculpture of a turtle that he had taken in the boy’s room. I “loved” turtles,” the minister mutters to himself, repeating something that the child’s mother told him.

Star sleeper: In any version of Perry Masonthe role of The Street has always been ungrateful, and Juliet Rylance makes the most, keeping Mason in your place and providing information about the case, which is critical. We ask ourselves what will be your involvement in the course of the series.

Line driver: Nothing, in reality.

Our call: ON THE TRIP. The powerful performances of Matthew Rhys are the main reason to see this reboot Perry Masonbut the mystery is intriguing enough to justify watching all of the beautiful performances of the show.

