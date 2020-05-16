the series, Disney+ on the conquest of space us soon on Disney+

The Stuff of Heroes coming soon on Disney+

This is a key phase of american history which will soon be available on Disney+, a story like the Americans love it. The Right Stuff none other than an adaptation of the Stuff of Heroes, the novel to success Tom Wolfe tells the story of the genesis of the space conquest american.

The documentary series National Geographicin eight episodes and is produced especially by Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in what was, according to Disney+, the first “reality television program” american, where astronauts ambitious and their families instantly become celebrities in a competition that would kill or would be in History forever.

This slice of american History tells the story of the documentary series The Right Stuff begins at the height of the cold war. We are now in 1959 and the soviet Union is on the verge of winning the conquest of space. While public opinion fear of the decline of the american empire, the government is putting in place a crazy project that seems not feasible. The project Mercury NASA mission is to train the first astronauts in the country. Seven individuals, anonymous pilots of the army become heroes on which hang the destiny of the United States, even before having done anything that heroic. While the engineers estimate that it will take several decades to succeed in the conquest of space, they have two years to win…

