The series for viewing from the 6th to the 12th of July : the Costumes, the Trackers, 4Blocks… – News from the Series

The end of the 9th and final season of “Suits” in Serieclub at the end of the 3rd and final season of “4Blocks” at Warner TV, summary of the events of the series in the week of 6 to 12 July.

MONDAY, JULY 6

TF1

Camping Paradise Of The Season 11 Comedy

In this new episode of the French series, titled My life is beautiful, Tom is located between life and death after being stung by a wasp. As he was celebrating his birthday, he meets an angel who, under the guise of Christian Parizot, it shows how the camping would have been able to evolve if I had taken other decisions.

C8

Valiant – Season 1 Drama

Helen McCrory (Harry Potter, Peaks Blinders) is the embodiment of a lawyer known for defending lost causes. She has to prove the innocence of Kevin Russell, accused of murdering his classmate, Linda Simms, 14 years before. A crime he claims not to have committed.

Canal +

Babylon Berlin – Season 3 The Police, Thriller

This new round of episodes plunges us into the Berlin of the 1930s. The inspector Gereon Rath, always with the help of his assistant, Charlotte Ripper, launches an investigation into the strange death of a movie star. While in the country and the streets of the German capital, the social and political situation extends in a violent way.

TUESDAY, JULY 7,

Warner TV

The Claws Of The Season 3 Comedy-drama

After not dying, Desna throws in a new company with the support of her team of manicurists. They want to regain control of the Bayside Rapture of Casino. The girls are going to have to stick with Mac and Melba Lovestone, his enemies…

Serieclub

Suits Season 9 Comedy, Drama, Legal

End of the 9th and last season with the last two episodes of 20h50.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

OCS Max

The Love Of Life – Season 1 Comedy, Romance

This new anthology series that looks at each station in the sentimental journey of a character, and each episode is dedicated to one of his relatives. In this first season, Anna Kendrick plays Darby Carter. Through their stories of love, tells the story of how the meetings influenced the person she has become.

Warner TV

4 Blocks Of 3-Season Thriller

End of the 3rd and final season of the series German.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Adult Swim

Close Enough – Season 1 (US+24) Comedy, Animation

This new feature animation follows a couple of millenials and their 5 year old daughter forced to live with their divorced friends in a duplex in Los Angeles.

Paris First

Pure – Season 1 Drama

End of season 1. Season 2 has already been released in overseas.

SATURDAY, JULY 11,

OCS City

The Trackers – Season 1 The Police, Thriller

End of season 1 of the action series adapted from the best-selling novel of Deon Meyer.

Polar +

Crimes of passion : Dreams are dangerous, Telefilm Thriller

The Swedish saga continues with this new chapter, it has always been used by Tuva Novotny, Linus Wahlgren and Ola Raptor. Puck has managed to find a job in Andreas Hallman, a charming man, who turns out to be a tyrant neurotic. Forces his wife, his three sons and his daughter-in-law to live together isolated from the rest of the world. One night, after the birthday dinner, the daughter-in-law, the eldest son is found dead. The question is whether the young man was frail and sickly, died of natural causes or not.

ON THE PLATFORMS

Netflix

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8,

Stateless Persons – Season 1 Drama

Four strangers find themselves trapped in a detention center for immigrants in australia. Each character addresses the contradictions of the protection and control of the borders, from their point of view. This mini-series on Netflix, brings together a selection of choice ranging from Cate Blanchett to Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid”s Tale), by means of Jai Courtney and Dominic West.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

The Shield Season 4 Drama, Fantasy

This season 4 of Turkish series brings us in a detention centre for migrants in Australia, where a troubled woman, a refugee is anxious, a staff member and a parent struggling to see their fates intersect.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

The Twelve Of Season 1 Drama, Thriller

In this new belgian, twelve ordinary citizens, are called to form a jury of jurymen in a murder case, as traumatic as controversial : Fri Palmers, a director of a school respected, is accused of two murders, including that of his own son.

Amazon Prime Video

X-Files – Seasons 1 to 11 Fantastic, The Police Officer

“The truth is out there…” The cult fantasy series of the 90s arrives in its entirety on the platform.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Agent Carter – Season 2 Espionage, Action

In these new and final episodes of the series, Marvel, Peggy is going to Los Angeles for the most dangerous mission of his life. But when she discovers a new home, makes new friends and maybe love – she is about to realize that the bright lights of Hollywood after the war to hide a threat of disaster for all the people who have sworn to protect.

The lost Cities of Albert Lin – Season 1 Documentary

Get ready for adventures in the scientific and archaeological hectic along with Albert Lin. Explore the ancient sites, spectacular, has revealed in a new light thanks to the 3D scanning. In each episode, relive powerful stories and moving and a step back in time to the discovery of the mysteries of the past.

Apple TV +

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Little Voice – Season 1 Comedy, Drama, Musical

Co-created by the singer Sara Bareilles (made famous by its title, the Song of Love), and this again after a young singer of twenty years to try his luck in New York with the hope of finding their way…

StarzPlay

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Hightown – Season 1 Police officer

End of season 1 of the american series. A season 2 is in preparation.

SUNDAY 12 JULY

P-Valley – Season 1 Drama

This new feature immerses us in the depths of the Mississippi delta, where is an oasis of brightness in the center of the trajectories of the human violent in where the beauty can be hard to find. Each episode follows in the footsteps of history kaleidoscopic of a small strip club where the colorful characters walk through its doors, whether they are broken by life, full of hope or completely lost.