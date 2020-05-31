The series Hawkeye new in the starting blocks

The production of the series of Disney + would be expected to start next September.

Hawkeye, the series Marvel Disney + centered on the character of Eye-of-falcon, had been set aside following the torment crossed by its main role, the actor Jeremy Renner, who is accused of having sexually abused his ex-wife. Has the general surprise, it seems that the production of the series was re-launched “in time”. The production should start in September next, and the series could land on our screens here a little over a year.

Marvel Studios would have however made a few changes to the level of the casting. Actress Hailee Steinfeld could be dismissed to be replaced by a new comer, who would become the role of Kate Bishop, the daughter of Eye-of-falcon, who will succeed him in the MCU after his departure. The role of the actor could be limited to a few appearances very brief.

The agenda of Disney + is already starting to fill with the exit of the Falcon and the Soldier of the Winter in August 2020, Wandavision in December 2020, of Loki in the spring of 2021, and What If…? in the summer of 2021. Logically, Hawkeye should complement the line-up 2021, with an exit located in the second half of the year.