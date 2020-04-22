The series Hollywood Ryan Murphy has landed on Netflix

After almost 6 weeks of confinement, you have no more new series to binger ? Don’t panic, in the catalog Netflix for the month of may, you will find your happiness, and in particular the new nugget signed Ryan Murphy : Hollywood.

Hollywood : the new series from Ryan Murphy

Netflix has cleverly maintained suspense over its new series event. And for good reason, the series Hollywood is the new baby of Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, the creator of the anthology, American Horror Story, Glee, American Crime Story, a Feud, or even Poses.

The series takes place in Los Angeles in the 40s. It will attempt to decipher this famous golden age of cinema, and its scenes lacklustre. There will be a handful of young artists eager for glory : actors, actresses, writers or directors in the grass.

They will be confronted with the harsh reality of the industry that requires them to do everything, or almost, to drill. They will discover a world where blackmail and prostitution are the keys to success. In parallel, they will face the social barriers that do not accept homosexuality and ethnic diversity, and which discriminate against women.

The trailer of this new series will put water in the mouth of fans of drama series, but also series romantic.

The cast five-star of Hollywood

And the icing on the cake, the creators of the series have managed to bring together an exceptional cast.

We find the actor Jim Parsons (multi-awarded for his role in ‘ The Big Bang Theory) in the role of an agent ruthless, the young actor David Corenswet seen in the series the Politician, the star of Glee and American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Dylan McDermott, who played in American Horror Story, Jake Picking (Horse Girl) who will propose the actor Rock Hudson, Samara Weaving (Three trailers), as well as actress Patti LuPone, the young actress Laura Harrier, or even Jeremy Pope (The Ranger).

The mini-series Hollywood will be online on Netflix on the 1st of may in full. And it will a priori be satisfied with it. Fortunately, the platform will offer other new features to its subscribers, such as the series Spanish to Valeria.