The series “Ironheart” Marvel should soon come to Disney +

Disney has already announced a number of series for Marvel for Disney +, including “The falcon and the soldier of winter”, “Hawkeye”, “Loki”, “Moon Knight”, “Wandavision”, “She-Hulk” and “Ms Marvel”.

And according to The Cinema Spot, “Ironheart” will be the next character from Marvel to get her own series Disney +. No writer or showrunner is currently attached to the project, including the rumor that he is in the early stages of development of a version 2021.

“Ironheart” is Huey Williams, an engineering student 15 years of age who designs a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man Armor using stolen equipment at MIT and becomes a super-hero.

The character was introduced in 2015 and has already appeared in some animated series Marvel, including Spider-Man: Maximum Venom and Marvel Rising.

Last year, Robert Downey Jr said during a press event that “Ironheart” should be part of the MCU, with Kevin Feige saying shortly after

“I think it is a great character, and it was fun to see how it evolves in the comics. I just saw this quote also. But once again, the future… “

Marvel has not officially announced any project “Ironheart” for Disney +.

Would you like to see a series of Marvel “Ironheart” on Disney +?

Roger Palmer

Roger is a fan of Disney since childhood, and this interest has grown over the years. He visited of the Disney parks across the world and has a huge collection of movies and collectibles Disney. He is the owner of What’s On Disney More & DisKingdom.

E-Mail: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUK

Facebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk

.