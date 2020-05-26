the series Netflix on the rails ?

The Transperceneige, the comic French cult of Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, continues to fascinate Hollywood. Seven years after the film of Bong Joon-Ho, the series Snowpiercer arrives in us on Netflix (TNT in the U.s.), at the rate of one episode per week. It is also necessary that the first two episodes made available to us want to continue.

In 2002, Crow was singing as he came from far away (now you’ve got it in the head). Eighteen years later, the series Snowpiercer can claim the same thing. The project was launched since several years, and it only arrives now, it is because it will have all lived between change of show runners, as a filmmaker, rewrites of script and reshoots. In short, as the SNCF, the fact that the train starts is already a small miracle.

For the red wire, the series continues to further the plot of the movie worn by Chris Evans as the COMIC book original. Normal, when you think about it, since Bong Joon-Ho is credited as the executive producer. So, we have seven years after a disaster has caused the glaciation of the planet, in a train in perpetual motion, the last refuge of humanity. Aboard, inequality, and injustice to reign among those who live in the wagons of the head and those at the back, provoking the envy of the revolt of the latter, determined to invade the first. And if one feels the inspiration of the film, the foundational elements laid by the original material will never be far away, particularly during a tribute hosted by way of introduction.

To replace Captain America and Tilda Swinton, the creator Graeme Manson can count on Daveed Diggs, seen in the excellent Blindspotting, and Jennifer Connelly that is no more. Of choice anything but trivial, since their interpretations can bring a lot of nuances to their characters. The main interest is to turn Snowpiercer into a series of work more the protagonists, replacing therefore the manichean struggle against an opposition with a thousand and one shades of grey. What the story loses in pace and energy, it gains in consistency.

Thus, the crossing of the cars is less the theatre of violent confrontations (at least not for now) as a place of discovery where one becomes fully aware of the class differences, even among travellers ” desired “. In this sense, the series allows us to glimpse other aspects of life at the edge, just like Transperceneige original. The weakness of the effects-special exterior being thus enabled by the richness of the interior décor.

The cop and the Snowpiercer

However, we do not cry victory too soon. If the series offers us a different vision and, in a sense, complementary, of this story post-apocalyptic compared to the two works from which it takes its juice, it bears the scars of its genesis complicated. Starting with the side a police officer.

The difficulty when one wants to transform a tale of two hours in ten episodes of 60 minutes, it is that it is necessary to hold the length. To get out the head of the wagon, the series has decided to strengthen its red wire with a police investigation. Problem : it was clearly not his place. While it may be to learn more about the life on board and do a mix of characters of different classes, and it greatly slows the pace and tension of the whole.

Where Bong Joon-Ho produced a film of nervous, dirty, disturbing, electric, this new version of Snowpiercer prefer to almost avoid the conflict in order to show a down version. Admittedly, some passages still breathe the dirty, except that one almost has the impression that it is by obligation. As if Snowpiercer was no more than a pretext for a police series most basic. It’s a safe bet that it is only a way to save time before you let go of the horses (season 2 has already been confirmed), however there were other ways to get to the same point, without the need to shoot yourself in the foot by being like all the series surrounding with its investigation in tandem.

Of course, it is still too early to conclude that this false step it will be detrimental in the long run, as well as a universe of science-fiction, ecology, social and political struggle, Snowpiercer has enough latitude to keep the viewer in suspense. He should just be careful not to stay too much on the rails of his own routine, and keep a few twists in reserve. Especially that at the end of the first episode, it burns already a tremendous asset story…