The series Netflix “Stranger Things” is a great ode to the 80’s

When we had the chance to grow up in the 80’s, there are cult objects. BMX, chocolate bars, Raider, action figures, GI-JOE and movies like E. T. or The Goonies.

Before being a fantasy series, Stranger Things the brothers Duffer is a dive, great in a decade that had it all : the 80’s.

Here, it is the story of a bunch of kids, teenagers, who live in Indiana, Hawkins, in 1983. Within this band, close-knit as ever, the young Will disappears without a trace. It is now necessary to find it.

Everyone comes in including a young girl – Eleven, which turns out to have psychic powers. At the same time, the town is the scene of supernatural phenomena related to an on-site laboratory managed by the Department of energy of USA and the CIA. You see us getting…

Because it is the strength of the series, successfully juggling between this film on adolescence but also to be a pure product of science fiction.

The brothers Duffer have never hidden their influences : Steven Spielberg, obviously, but also John Carpenter, John Hughes, Stephen King or even H. P. Lovecraft. In short, the 80s in all its glory.

Casting impeccable

The strength of the details in the clothes, the music that comprise the soundtrack, the video games, the mood, state of mind, make Stranger Things a love letter in 16: 9 to a decade that has everything messed up in popular culture.

In fact, the series is gripping, captivating, and it holds a lot to its casting, particularly within the band of teens where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and especially Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo, perfect and touching) take their pin of the game.

But the casting “adult” has the merit of being very important to the narrative of the series and the duo of Winona Ryder -David Harbour plays a central role.

How to explain such a success ? For many, Stranger Things is a tribute to the popular culture put in place by the tv in the 80’s.

A time almost guileless, naive, innocent. A metaphor that is perfectly summed up in the pitch : a bunch of teens decides to rescue one of its own in addressing a form of life unknown.

Here, no plagiarism, or of lightness, it is clearly in the declaration of love to the 80’s. The brothers Duffer, Matt, and Ross, were born in 1984, so it is their childhood that they have transposed to the screen.

Captivating, frightening, and heartwarming

One might fear a form of indigestion to stack winks (they are very, very, very many), but on the contrary, they allow themselves to be lead in a journey back in time with a form of pleasure permanent. Sometimes exhilarating, sometimes scary, often touching, we are allowed to carry in this trip unreal to the heart of Indiana.

The series was so well – including derivatives – that a fourth season is in the pipes.And like every time, Netflix has been very successful in pulling a trailer that put all the fans of the series PLS (lateral Position of security).

To say that the next season is awaited with great enthusiasm is a mild understatement.

Stranger Things is our best way to find the softness of our childhood. This was not the heat of the Indiana but it was worth it when even the coup : an appointment with the Club Dorothée, the taste from grandparents, candy biting into a paper bag and the feeling that nothing could happen to us. What a life.

Stranger Things, 3 seasons, available on Netflix.