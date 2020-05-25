the series of post-apocalyptic arrives on Netflix today

If the name Snowpiercer you are already familiar with, it is rather logical, because the es seriest the adaptation of the band – comic French the same name output in the 80s, which has had 5 books published . Then in 2013, a film is released, Snowpiercer simply, with Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton . It is directed by Bong Jong Hoknown today for his golden palm in Cannes with his film Parasite. At the time, Snowpiercer had a great welcome from the public and the press, therefore, be difficult for the series to go after .

What is certain, it is that the 3 works have the same pitch : a universe post – apocalyptic in which the earth is becoming unlivable for man after a climatic catastrophe, it is transformed into a land of ice… at The time, the only way that have found the survivors to stay alive is a train of 1001 cars, which never stops. Of course, this train is composed of different social classes, with the poorest at the back which burst from hunger and the rich at the front . But where the series differs, it is thanks to a frame of a detective storyan investigation for murder, where two characters from different social classes will have to work together . A story that he was not in the movie, and that allows the series to differentiate .

Where it stands out from the others, it is with his cast rather well thought out. Jennifer Connelly (An exceptional man, Requiem for a dream) sharing the poster with the actor and american rapper Daveed Diggs. The two play characters at the antipodes, who are going to have to team up . Level of achievement, the series is not at the level of the film Bong Joon Ho even if she doesn’t have to be ashamed . It has a side a lot more wise and less dark than the film and the special effects are a little cheap by the time . After that, it is always difficult to compare a movie of 2 hours and a series of 10 episodes, the dynamic is totally different. Despite all, she remains a good entertainment, and the fact that there is only one episode per week creates the expectation, which is rather rare today .

Snowpiercer, the first two episodes are available on Netflix .