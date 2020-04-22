the series of Quibi unveils itself in a trailer ! — Just about TV

The platform Quibi, which made its debut on April 6, on your mobile, has launched its series Dummywith Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Donal Logue (Gotham) whose episodes daily of ten minutes have been disseminated since Monday, 20 April.

The main actress embodies so Cody, aspiring writer, discovers the relationship her boyfriend with a sex doll. Following this, she will develop an inferiority complex and an unhealthy obsession for the doll, with which she will eventually become a best friend and will tour the world.

An intriguing storyline, and yet from the personal history of the writer Cody Heller (Kidding), the origin of the series. Quibi and Anna Kendrick have been seduced by the idea and the actress was even involved in the adventure as a producer. If you are tempted to watch the first season, here in the original version, the trailer of the series.