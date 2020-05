the series of the creator of Desperate Housewives

From 26 march, the French public will be able to discover a new series atypical on M6 : Why Women Kill, on the course of women whose life turns after a betrayal that leads to murder.

With Why Women KillMarc Cherry is making a big comeback on M6. And yes, eight years ago, the channel was broadcasting the last episode of Desperate Housewives (broadcast on Canal+ in the first window). A cult series which has inevitably left the viewers. Will be there with both Why Women Kill ?

Not necessarily because it is’a series of anthology. This means that each season Why Women Kill will be independent of one another. Which may lead some viewers to let go of along the way. However, there is nothing that, in his synopsis, we are well aware of the style of Marc Cherry.

Women deceived take revenge

Indeed, it will be still the question of women on the verge of nerds, and murders. But this time, at several points differents. first in 1963, with Beth Ann Stanton, who just moved into a new neighborhood with her husband Rob. Totally submissive to the latter (typical of that american period), she will nonetheless learn that it’s wrong. His “wonderful world” collapses, then, and the consequences will be terrible…

And then there’s Simone Grove, in 1984, living in the middle of a socialite who discovers that her husband is having an affair with a man. And finally, Taylor Harding in 2019, in an open relationship with her husband Eli Cohen. For she, too, things switch when it decides to host Jade, his girlfriend. It is, therefore, three couples with very different which are put forward in Why Women Kill but linked by the theme of infidelity. All dealt with a tone of black comedy as in the secret of Marc Cherry.

Finally, side casting, the collection comprises of the beautiful world with in the role of women Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Alexandra Daddario in the role of Jade. And for husbands, we find Sam Jaeger, Jack Davenport, and Reid Scott.

Why Women Kill is to follow on from the 26 march on M6, at 21h05. Check out the trailer for in a article.