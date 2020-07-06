The series of “the Terminal” List comes to the small screen

According to information collected by Variety, ” The Terminal List “, announced last February, has finally found a home on Amazon. This series, with Chris Pratt is waiting in line in the near future.

“The Terminal List” : a series coming soon

A first season” The Terminal Of The List “it has been ordered by Amazon. By the time the information has not been disclosed in the number of episodes planned for this first episode. After thatAntoine Fuqua is in charge of the realization, the american actor Chris Pratt will take the lead role.

The role of the actor Chris Pratt in this new series

The american actor is going to play James Reece, a member of the special forces of the Navy SEAL in the series. Your company is caught in an ambush during a secret mission, leaving the latter weighed down by the doubt and the guilt in his return to the country. Finally you put your hand on an index that will make you think of a possible conspiracy.

The writers of this television programming

A special team of the writers it has been established up to the mountain” The Terminal Of The List “. Half of the writers hired by the chain itself, are veterans, or military veterans in their families. Their goal is to give more verisimilitude to the series.

A meeting between the actor and the director

The the series “The Terminal” List of enabled Antoine Fuqua to retrieve the interpreter of Owen Grady in the fourth installment of the saga ” Jurassic World “. The two men have already collaborated in the past for the the film “The magnificent Seven “.