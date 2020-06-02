The series SHORE PM system Yamaha mixing expands

Yamaha announces two major new features enriching its catalog professional audio : the mixing systems SHORE PM5 and SHORE PM3.

The launch of these two new control surfaces, with two new DSP engines provides sound engineers with more choice and flexibility to his work in the optimum way, for all types of applications.

The series Yamaha RIVAGE PM is highly appreciated for its sound qualities and exceptional flexibility of use. The new control surfaces CS-R5 and the CS-R3 as well as the engines, DSP – RX, and DSP-RX-EX will provide even more versatility and adaptability.

The control surface CS-R5, for systems SHORE PM5, is equipped with three large touch displays and a section called “Selected Channel” condensed, enabling a more intuitive and fluid. Depth physical of the console has been significantly reduced to provide more comfort and visibility.

The control surface CS-R3, for systems SHORE PM3, includes all the features and performance of the series SHORE PM in a console only 1145 millimeters wide, which makes the console the most compact of the series.

These two control surfaces are of a configuration of the faders the same as the rest of the series SHORE PM, with three bays of 12 faders each. The combination of touch screens and direct commands via the section “Selected Channel” allows use intuitive and fluid that will be familiar to users of the series, SHORE PM, also offering a getting started extremely easy for the users of the consoles of the series CL and QL.

The new DSP engine-RX provides 120 inputs, 48 mix buses and 24 matrices ; the new DSP engine-RX-EX provides for his 288 entries, 72 mix buses, and 36 matrices. These two DSP engines with capacities of mixing different, with these two new control surfaces, offer a great flexibility to create systems that will suit all types of applications.

These new products will emerge in parallel to the 4.0 version of the firmware of the SHORE PM, which offers many updates and features of the interface, as well as a new plugin reverb high-end: the SP2016 of Eventide. The 4.0 version of the firmware is compatible with the entire range of SHORE PM.

New control surfaces

Control surfaces CS-R5 and CS-R3 are at the centre of new systems of digital mixing SHORE PM5 and SHORE PM3. The surface CS-R5 has three large-screen multi-touch, and a section called “Selected Channel” condensed. The surface CS-R3 is the most compact of the series, SHORE PM, with a large touch screen and a section called “Selected Channel” offering a simple operation and fluid.

In order to optimize the benefits of the three large touch screen monitors of the surface CS-R5, the depth was reduced to put the screens and the orders at hand and allow comfortable operation and easy, while helping to improve lines of sight. The vu meters next to each fader provide a precise follow-up and outstanding visibility, facilitating the fine-tuning of the levels. With only 42 kg, the control surface CS-R5 is also remarkably lightweight and can be easily set up by two people.

The large multi-touch screen of the surface CS-R3 as well as the section “Selected Channel” in which she features offer control simple and intuitive. The current users of the series SHORE PM will find a familiar interface, and the grip for the users of the consoles of the series CL and QL will be extremely fast. The large number of physical controllers also makes the surface CS-R3 is an excellent choice as a console returns.

New DSP engines

The heart of any system RIVAGE PM is its DSP engine. The new DSP engine-RX provides 120 inputs, 48 mix buses and 24 matrix, while the DSP engine-RX-EX provides 288 entries, 72 mix buses, and 36 matrices. This choice of two DSP engines with different mixing capabilities and five control surfaces including the two new models CS-R5 and CS-R3 offers engineers great flexibility to create systems that are perfectly adapted to all types of applications.

If you start with the DSP-RX and need more capacity later, an extension kit DEK-DSP-RX can be added to make it evolve to have the same power as the DSP-RX-EX. The new DSP engines also allow the mirroring of the DSP* : two motors DSP-RX, or two motors DSP-RX-EX can be used in a mirror configuration in situations where redundancy is required. If a problem occurs with a DSP engine, the second DSP engine takes over so that the show could continue seamlessly.

* The SHORELINE PM7 has a DSP engine built-in, and does not support the mirroring of its DSP.

The ecosystem SHORELINE PM

All systems SHORE PM use the same DSP engines*, the same I/o rack and the same firmware. Thus, regardless of the control surface being used, the sound, the features and basic operation remain the same.

The “Dual Console” the system allows the use of a second control surface such as

“side-car “. Any control surface can be used one day as a governance face, the next day as console returns, and then as a “side-car” if necessary.

In addition, all models have the same set of faders with 3 rows of 12 faders, so that the same organization of faders can be found regardless of the model used.

Just like the RIVAGE PM10 and PM7, the SHORE PM5 and PM3 are compatible with two technologies of audio networks : the network owner Yamaha TWINLANe (which can simultaneously transport up to 400 channels of audio with extremely low latency), and the network Dante by Audinate, as a standard that can be found in digital consoles series CL and QL as well as in numerous ranges of Yamaha products.

The SHORE PM5 and PM3 inherit fully the philosophy of SHORE PM Yamaha : all rack I/O compatible can be used on stage for his accurate and faithful, without colouring, and add the touches and creative according to the needs and desires.

New firmware version 4.0

The new firmware version 4.0 will be compatible with the whole series, SHORE PM, the RIVAGE PM10 to the SHORE PM3. This new version offers many significant improvements to the user interface and features, including the addition of a new premium plugin : reverb Eventide SP2016. Comes with many presets, the SP2016 also offers many editing options that will allow engineers to customize their settings.

Ray Maxwell, vice-president of sales and marketing for Eventide, comments : “The reverb lush and characteristics of the SP2016 of Eventide original have been used in countless albums mythical for nearly 40 years, such as Adele, Mariah Carey, Eminem and many others. Eventide is honored to partner with Yamaha to bring the reverb signature of the SP2016 (Room, Stereo Room, and Hi-Density Flat) to the consoles, SHORE PM in version 4.0.

Users will have a recreation and fair view of the rack original, thanks to the use of technologies with advanced modeling to reproduce to perfection the unique sound of this reverb legendary “.

Thanks to this update, the series RIVAGE PM is now able to control the system L – Acoustics L-ISA. For each input channel, mono or stereo, direct control of objects or groups L-ISA will be available directly from the control surface SHORE PM.

SHORE PM5 and the 4.0 version of the firmware of the SHORE PM and will be available by the summer of 2020. SHORE PM3 will be available in the fall of 2020. In parallel, Yamaha continues to develop and add features to the series, SHORE PM in response to feedback from users. We will also continue to work with new partners to add more great plugins, such as reverb Eventide SP2016 included in this new version of the firmware.