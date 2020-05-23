The series to see 25 to 31 may : The Resident, Validated, This Is Us… – News Series

Season 2 of the moving “This Is Us” on M6 at season 2 of the medical “The Resident” on TF1, overview of the events of the series from the week 25 to 31 may.

MONDAY, MAY 25,

France 2

Major Crimes – Season 5 Police officer

After a few months of break, episodes for the spin-off of The Closer.

Canal +

The Books of Esther – Season 2 Animation

The 10-year old girl continues to share his daily life between his school, his friends, his family and his idols in a new season, adapted from the COMIC book by Riad Sattouf.

OCS City

Run – Season 1 (US+24) Comedy-drama

End of season 1 of the series co-produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

MCM

Family guy – Season 18 (US+24) Comedy, Animation

End of season 18. Season 19 is in preparation.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 10 (US+24) Comedy, Animation

Final of season 10. A season 11 is in preparation.

TUESDAY, MAY 26,

France 3

Tandem – Season 4 Police officer

Clap end for the season 4 of the French series scope by Astrid Veillon and Stéphane Blancafort.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

TF1

The Resident – Season 2 Medical

Return to the Chastain Memorial Atlanta where new problems come to disturb the doctors : pharmaceutical companies, crooked, frauds, trafficking, parallel, anything goes.

THURSDAY, MAY 28,

Arte

The name of the father – Season 2 Drama

End of season 2 of the series Danish.

M6

This Is Us – Season 2 Drama

The endearing family Pearson returns for a new series of episodes marked by the thirty-seventh anniversary of the Big Three.

Canal +

Validated – Season 1 Drama

End of season 1 of the series phenomenon of Franck Gastambide on the middle of the rap. A season 2 is in preparation.

Canal + Series

Mrs. America – Season 1 (at the time US) Biopic

Final mini-series of history worn by Cate Blanchett.

Syfy

Spides – Season 1 Science fiction, Thriller

This novelty follows Nora, waking up from a coma with no memory after taking a new drug. In search of his lost memory, the young woman will discover below a conspiracy extraterrestrial.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

MCM

SuperMansion – Season 3 Comedy, Animation

After that the Dr. Devizo has been officially named a hero for having ” saved the world “, him and the club of the super-villains have become honorary members of the League of freedom. Now, the super-heroes and super-villains will have to learn to live under the same roof. A bounce of size that will rekindle the hatred between these sworn enemies.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Sweetheart 25

The White Princess – Season 1 Drama, Historical

End of the mini-series as worn by Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

SUNDAY, MAY 31,

France 3

DCI Banks – Season 4 Police officer

Affected by the death of his mother, commander Alan Banks, always assisted by his faithful teammate Annie Cabbot, and the ambitious Helen Morton, is to contrast the clarity of his commitment with the darkness of the situations, which deploys dangerously close to the violence generated by the most powerful machinery of organized crime…

13th Street

I Am The Night – Season 1 Biopic

Mini-series inspired by the memoirs of Fauna Hodel, I Am The Night tells the story of the quest for the origins of a young woman who learns that she was abandoned at birth. On her way, she crosses the path of a journalist in the drift. Together, they follow a track that could allow them to dig up dark secrets. With Chris Pine and India Eisley.

ON THE PLATFORMS

Netflix

Snowpiercer – Season 1 Science fiction, Thriller

Adapted from the series of graphic novels “Le Transperceneige” and the eponymous film by Bong Joon-ho, this novelty leads us into a post-apocalyptic world in which the survivors live in a train in perpetual motion. Has edge, class warfare, social injustice, and internal policy will sow the seeds of disorder. With Daveed Diggs, and Jennifer Connelly.

Space Force – Season 1 Comedy

9 years after leaving the role in worship of Michael Scott, Steve Carell finds the showrunner of The US Office, Greg Daniels, for a new series. The comedian embodies a General in charge of leading a Division within the american armed forces have to defend the satellites against attacks and perform various missions related to space operations… more or less.

The queen of the south – Season 4 Thriller, Action

A season 4 for the soap Spanish.

Apple TV +

Central Park – Season 1 Comedy, Animation, Musical

The dad from Bob’s Burgers is back with his new creation. This comedy animated tells the story of how a family of maintenance workers has managed to save the famous park in new york city.

Defending Jacob – Season 1 Thriller, Legal

End of the mini-series worn by Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and’jaeden Martell.

Disney +

Violetta – Season 2 Comedy, Drama, musical, Romance

Online of season 2 of the series for teenagers from the Disney Channel. We find the shy young girl with the voice of gold and his life in his school of performing arts.

The Chronicles of Evermoor – Season 1 and 2 Adventure, Family

Tara Bailey, an american teenager, moves in with his family in a village gloomy in the depths of England, where they have inherited an old mansion.

Amazon Prime Video

Bibi & Tina – Season 1 Adventure, Family

This series original German follows the adventures of a young sorceress-in-full as a teenager and her best friend. Available in multilingual version.