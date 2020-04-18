The series to see from 20 to 26 April : Good Girls, Murder, The Resident… – News Series

The final of season 4 of the thriller “Murder” on M6 at season 1 of the series of medical “The Resident” on TF1, overview of the events of the series from the week of 20 to 26 April.

Wilford Harewood/FOX / ABC/Kelsey McNeal

HAS THE TV

MONDAY, APRIL 20,

TF1

Bracelets red – Season 3 Drama

Make your farewells to Thomas, Clement, Roxanne and Mehdi with the end of season 3. A season 4 is planned in the form of a reboot and will follow new patients in the same hospital.

Canal + Series

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 2 (at the time US) Comedy, Fear

The series from the mockumentary from Taika Waititi on the daily life of a roommate of vampires is back for a 2nd salvo of episodes.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21,

France 3

Tandem – Season 4 Police officer

The divorced Leah and Paul (Astrid Veillon and Stéphane Blancafort) continue to work hand in hand to resolve inquiries.

OCS

The Plot Against America – Season 1 (US+24) Drama, Science fiction

End of the mini-series uchronique adapted from the novel of Philip Roth by David Simon and Ed Burns (The Wire).

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22,

TF1

The Resident – season 1 Medical

For the first time on a chain free, the daily lives of the doctors and internal to the Chastain Memorial in Atlanta.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23,

M6

Good Girls – Season 1 Comedy-drama

As soon 21h55, broadcast of last 2 episodes of season 1. The other two seasons have already seen the light of day in the United States.

Murder – Season 4 Thriller, Legal

From 23: 20, broadcast the last 3 episodes of season 4. Season 5 has already been broadcast in the United States. The 6th and final season is currently airing.

Arte

Skids – Season 1 Drama

Eric Cantona, Suzanne Clément and Alex Lutz is in the credits of this social novelty, in which the ex-footballer embodies a frame worn out by unemployment, to war against the system that betrayed him.

Canal +

The Girlfriend prodigious – Season 2 Drama

Curtain for season 2 of the series adapted from the best-selling Elena Ferrante.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24,

Arte

The whole truth – Justice for Nadine – Telefilm Police officer

A large house, a young mother in full bloom, a beautiful baby : this idyllic picture is shattered into when shots ring out. Upon his arrival, the father of the family finds his wife dead. Shortly after, one of his friends is kidnapped. The police receive a video of the kidnapper, in which he calls for the reopening of an old case…

Canal + Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 7 (final on time US) Comedy, Detective

Final of the season 7 to the detectives of the 99. The series has been renewed for an 8th season.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

13th Street

The Wall – Season 1 Police officer

This novelty takes us to a colony mining in the canadian north. When the body of a young dancer is found, a detective sergeant recognized investigation on the murder. However, everyone seems to have a link with the murder but also the victim.

Ciné + Frisson

Below the Surface – Season 2 Thriller

End of season 2 of the series Danish.

ON THE PLATFORMS

Netflix

MONDAY, APRIL 20,

The Midnight Gospel – Season 1 Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

The creator of Adventure Time, Pendleton Ward, is back with a new comedy animated. It follows Clancy, an astronaut with a simulator faulty parallel universes. He leaves the comfort of his home to interrogate beings who live in dying worlds.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21,

Better Call Saul – Season 5 (US+24) Comedy-drama

Final of the 5th season of the spin-off of Breaking Bad focused on the lawyer Saul Goodman. A season 6 is in preparation.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23,

Casa de Las Flores – Season 3 Comedy-drama

The family of florists in mexico is back for a 3rd round of episodes.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24,

After Life – Season 2 Comedy

The hellion Ricky Gervais, dad of The Office and Extras, comes back with season 2 of his last creation, in which he plays a man faced with the death of his wife. If in the 1st season, it decided in reaction to be awful with the whole Earth, he adopted this time a new strategy to cope with their loss : become a super friend to those who surround him, each struggling with its own problems.

Hi Ninja – Season 2 Animation, Family

The little ninjas and best friends Wesley and Georgia, from the album illustrated for kids, are back to solve all the problems of their world, and save it.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

The Last Kingdom – Season 4 Drama, Historical

A season 4 for the adaptation of the series of historical novels The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell. While Edward and Aethelflaed battle over the future of the kingdom of Mercia and the dream of their father, of a britain united, Uhtred tries to recover his rights.

StarzPlay

THURSDAY, APRIL 23,

Manhunt – Season 2 Police officer

This season 2 subtitles Deadly Games is back on the attack of the olympic games of Atlanta in 1996. While the culprit escapes from the authorities, the suspicions of the FBI is focused on security guard Richard Jewell. A historical event is processed by Clint Eastwood in his latest feature film, The Case of Richard Jewell.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Vida – Season 3 Comedy, Drama

The wind seems to have finally turned to Emma and Lyn. Their professional life and in love and their in the firmament. Soon, they will unfortunately discover a family secret buried for a long time and that is going to hurt their serenity, hard-earned.

Apple TV+

FRIDAY, APRIL 24,

Defending Jacob – Season 1 Thriller, Legal

This mini-series from a new published in 2012 in the New York Times sets the scene Chris Evans in the skin of Andy Barber, a deputy prosecutor from a small town in Massachusetts, faces a terrible dilemma when his own 14 year old son is accused of murder. Cornered in the face of certain revelations, he must choose between his duty to defend justice and his unconditional love for his child. It gives the reply to Michelle Dockery, ‘jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones or Pablo Schreiber.