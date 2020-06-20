The series, to see that from 22 to 28 June : Romance, about Us, Dark… – News from the Series

The 3rd and last season of “Dark” on Netflix at the end of the fantasy, thriller French “Romance” on France 2, a summary of the events of the series the week of June 22 to 28.

Netflix / Ron Batzdorff/NBC

HAS THE TV

MONDAY, JUNE 22,

France 2

Mallorca – Season 1 Police officer

An inspector of English, addicted to his work, and without a shred of humor, he is forced to team up with a German policeman, good-humoured and cheerful. This tandem is ill-suited deals with cases that involve foreign citizens in Mallorca.

OCS City

Perry Mason – Season 1 (US+24) Drama, Legal

Pillar of the series of The Americans, or Brothers and Sisters, Matthew Rhys has been chosen to provide its characteristics to the lawyer immortalized on tv by Raymond Burr. This new version produced by Robert Downey Jr in person, we embarked on the Los Angeles of the 1930s. Obsessed by the horror of the First world War, Perry Mason tries so hard to recover from his broken marriage. When the removal of a child goes wrong, the young man is seized of the issue and to share in the pursuit of truth in a fractured city, ravaged by crime and corruption.

Calle 13

Carter – Season 2 Comedy-drama, Police officer

New research for the ex-celebrity and the forces of law and order in the season 2 of the series in canada.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24,

France 2

Romance – Season 1 Thriller, Romance

End of the mini-series French scope by Pierre Deladonchamps.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25,

M6

This Is Us – Season 2 Drama

End of season 2 of the family series, the follow-up of 22: 40 3-season.

Salvation Season 2 Science fiction, Thriller

For the first time in a free chain, the season 2 of the american series in which the secret is revealed, and everyone learns the truth about the imminent threat that is going to collide with the Earth. The truth is going to bring out the best of the human being ? or the worst ?

Warner TV

4Blocks – Season 3 Drama, Thriller

Toni is back for a 3rd season of the series German.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26,

Canal + Series

The twilight Zone-Season 2 (at the time of the U.S.) Fear-horror, Fantasy, Science fiction

Of stories of the supernatural, strange and frightening invisible in season 2 of the new version of the legendary anthology series of The Fourth Dimension.

Adult Swim

Three Busy Debras – Season 1 Comedy

This new american follows the daily life of three women at home eccentrics, all in the name of Debra, who reside in a district in the elegant Lemoncurd in Connecticut.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27,

France 4

SKAM France – Season 6 Drama

Make your hen Lola at the end of the season 6 of the French collection to the success. Seasons 7 and 8 are in preparation.

W9

The Simpsons – Season 3 Comedy, Animation

End of season 30 of the series of cult. The season of 31, has already been broadcast in the united States, and a station 32 is in preparation.

Girlfriend of 25

Emma – Season 1 Romance

End of the mini-series English adapted from the novel by Jane Austen.

OCS City

Group search – Season 3 (US+24) Comedy, Drama

After 3 years of absence, Dory is back for brand new episodes.

The Trackers – Season 1 The Police, Thriller

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Deon Meyer, this series follows the adventures of a bodyguard is highly skilled in the past violent criminal who accepts a dangerous mission.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28,

Téva

Perfect Life – Season 1 Comedy, Drama

End of season 1. A season 2 is in preparation.

ON THE PLATFORMS

Netflix

SATURDAY, JUNE 27,

Dark – Season 3 Science fiction, Thriller

The end is near… of The saga of the German success is about to close with a season finale that will bring the answers to all the questions that are raised.

Amazon Prime Video

FRIDAY, JUNE 26,

True History Of Season 1 Comedy

Six of the most famous of every one of the other French Natoo, Cyprien, Norman, Luis, Mcfly & Carlito, will be given the word to the celebrities who came to tell you an incredible story, amazing, funny, and – most importantly – real, that has never before been revealed to the public in general.

Disney +

FRIDAY, JUNE 26,

Section Genius – Seasons 1 to 3 Comedy

Young music prodigy, Chyna Sparks between to 12 years in a program reserved to young talents of the local high school. A favor that is not well seen to his companions…

JONAS – Season 1 to 2 Comedy, Drama, musical

In line 2 seasons of the fiction, the life of the Jonas Brothers.

Sonny – Seasons 1 to 3 Comedy

The implementation of the line of the cult series of the Disney Channel, which has revealed Demi Lovato. The singer and actress plays a teenager who has always been able to use his talent and his sense of humor out of the ordinary. It was only a matter of time before that becomes the new actress of the popular series for teenagers.

In a different world – Season 1 Documentary

Immerse yourself in the scenes of The snow Queen 2 in the company of filmmakers, designers, composers, and performers. For the first time, behind the scenes of Walt Disney Animation Studios have been filmed in order to offer a new vision and a unique artistic creation, the challenges and the complexity of the creation of this animated film, which became the biggest success in the history of animation.

Shake It Up ! – Season 1 Comedy, Family

CeCe and Rocky are best friends in the world and share the same dream: to become professional dancers ! A dream that becomes a reality when they are chosen to practice their passion on the set of a popular: “Shake It Up, Chicago!”.

Miraculous, the adventures of Ladybug and Chat Noir – Seasons 1 and 2 Comedy, Action, Animation

The super-heroine’s favorite child, finally comes to Disney + ! With the first two seasons of the animated series, follows the adventures of Marinette and Adrien, the university students by day and vigilantes at night. Their mission : to capture the Akoumas of the mysterious Butterfly, which transforms the Parisian supervilains.